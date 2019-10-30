School to hold Veterans Day celebration
WAKARUSA — NorthWood Middle School will hold its annual Veterans Day celebration at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11.
All veterans and their spouses are invited to be honored during the event, which will feature Patrick O’Keefe of the Indiana Army National Guard bringing in the colors. The seventh- and eighth-grade choir will sing a patriotic selection with the choir singing the national anthem.
Veterans and family who wish to attend should contact NorthWood Middle School at 574-862-2710 by Nov. 8.
Superfoods focus of upcoming Thrive meeting
GOSHEN — The next Thrive talk held by Goshen Health will focus on superfoods and learning how nutritionally dense foods can benefit health.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Greencroft’s Goshen Community Center. Health promotion specialist Ashley Ganger will also discuss how nutritional needs change with age.
Thrive meetings are offered the first Tuesday of each month. The next Thrive meeting will be Dec. 3. To learn more, visit GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE or call 574-364-2496. All meetings are free and open to all. No registration is required.
Lakeland school board trustees announce executive session
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Board of School Trustees will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lakeland Intermediate School, 1055 E. 075 North.
The purpose of the executive session is to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials, according to a news release from the board.
Educational program on sugar being held
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers is hosting a free educational program on sugar Nov. 21 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
It is sometimes said that sugar is toxic or addictive and it is often blamed as the sole culprit in obesity and diabetes. Understanding what kind of sugar is in food and how much is important when determining just how sweet it is.
The program, being presented by Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross, Elkhart County’s Purdue University Extension educator in health and human sciences, will be held at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
To register, call the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu.This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
Maple Wood holding 30th anniversary open house
LAGRANGE — Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
The Naturalist Leslie Arnold and the Friends of LaGrange County Parks will offer cupcakes and punch while supplies last. Attendees can also take a luminary walk on the trail and eat s’mores by a campfire.
The Friends of LaGrange County Parks will be serving warm apple cider and maple tea for purchase, and a picture slideshow will be presented.
The open house is for patrons of all ages. For more information, contact Leslie Arnold at 260-854-2225 or email larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
