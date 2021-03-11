Scholarships available
ELKHART — The Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association is offering an Enterprise Zone Scholarship as a part of its mission to improve the quality of life for zone residents.
Applicants must live and/or work in the Elkhart Enterprise Zone and have received a high school diploma or equivalent (GED) prior to the start of the degree program chosen. The EUEA scholarship program is available to traditional and non-traditional students at an Indiana institution. Students of apprenticeship programs, vocational training programs, trade schools, technical schools, colleges and universities are eligible. Both part-time and full-time students are eligible.
Scholarship finalists will be required to attend a EUEA board meeting and make an informal presentation.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 7.
Financial workshops offered
GOSHEN — WorkOne of Northern Indiana and Purdue Extension have partnered to provide a virtual six-session series of financial-related workshops.
These free sessions run 15 minutes and will be held April 6, 13 and 20 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Topics include wants vs. needs, understanding your credit report, financial scams, creating a budget, health insurance and mental health services and home maintenance.
When people register, they will receive a Zoom invitation for all six sessions. People may attend as many as they would like.
To register, go online to https://bit.ly/SpringFinancialSeries, call 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu with your full name and email address.
This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact Virginia Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu two weeks prior to the program.
Parkview LaGrange honored
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital has been recognized for reducing its energy consumption, receiving the Energy to Care Award from the American Society of Healthcare Engineering.
The Energy to Care Award is given to hospitals who meet the ASHE’s strict guidelines for energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption by 10% in a single year or 15% over two years.
“Improving energy efficiency is important not only for the hospital, but also for the environment and our community,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “We are proud of our facilities team for achieving this recognition and thank them for their efforts in preserving valuable resources.”
Parkview LaGrange Hospital was one of only two hospitals in Indiana to receive the award for 2020, reducing its energy consumption more than 10% in a year.
