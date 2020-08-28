Scavenger hunt to be held at museum
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., will host a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5.
There is no cost to participate, and all visitors to the museum are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Guests will be given a scavenger hunt form at the museum, which will contain a series of clues and questions to answer about exhibits.
The scavenger hunt will also feature questions and clues for the museum’s newest exhibit “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Making a Place,” which explores the history of Elkhart County from the arrival of trains in 1851 to today.
For more information, call 574-848-4322 or visit Elkhart County Historical Museum on Facebook.
Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw
• 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend. This mobile distribution is sponsored by St. Pius X Church and will provide up to 600 dry goods boxes.
• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St., Elkhart, by Carson Pirie Scott. This mobile distribution is sponsored by Lippert Components and will provide up to 450 dry goods boxes.
Fresh perishable items and dry goods will be offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and are available first come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Attendees are asked to remain in vehicles and pop open vehicles’ trunk to receive items. An area will be available to load items if the trunk does not open.
CAPS offers class for Spanish-speaking families
ELKHART — CAPS recently announced that their Community Education program is hosting a Group Triple P class for Spanish-speaking families. The class is designed to help parents reach their parenting goals through proven parenting techniques and strategies from Triple P (Positive Parenting Program), which is an evidence-based curriculum. The class is geared toward parents with kids through age 12 and is available to Spanish-speaking parents or anyone older than 18, officials stated in a news release.
The eight-week class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 through Nov. 5. The format is divided into four weeks meeting as a group, three weeks of individual support by an instructor, then one final group meeting. There is a $50 registration fee which must be paid prior to enrollment.
In the classes, parents/guardians can expect to learn tips and receive suggestions that fit the specific needs of their family. Workbooks will give families the tools and information needed to start positive parenting right away. In addition, participants can expect to receive one-on-one support as they implement what they learn, the news release stated.
Due to COVID-19, classes may be held virtually depending on the number of participants. To register, contact CAPS at 574-295-2277, ext. 252. Registration is also available online at www.capselkhart.org under the Community Education Tab.
School conferences available upon request
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools announced that formal, in-school parent/teacher conferences will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the conferences were listed on the 2020-21 school calendar that went home with students at the beginning of the school year, GCS will not hold conferences this fall. Instead, conferences will be available upon request, school officials stated in a news release.
If parents or guardians have concerns, they may email their student’s teacher to ask questions or arrange a time to speak with them by phone. Every parent should hear from their student’s teacher either by phone or email prior to fall break.
