Scan-a-thon this Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — The public is invited to take family photos (people, places and things) of the Middlebury area throughout the years to the Middlebury Community Historical Museum at 301 W. Bristol St.
Photos will be scanned on site (they will not leave your possession) and will be used to populate a searchable Indiana database compiled by Indiana Album, a nonprofit organization. Public participation will help preserve and share Middlebury memories, according to organizers.
The event will take place this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There is no charge for this event.
Pictures will be digitized and added to this collection.
According to their brochure, the Indiana Album Inc. is a community-submitted digital archive of Indiana-related items that have been lingering in albums, attics and basements throughout the state. Following library standards, they create scans and catalog records of historical documents and visual images (photos, snapshots, maps, tintypes, postcards, drawings, etc.) in the following categories: architecture, houses/farms, churches, schools, street scenes, rural life, urban development, transportation, events, people doing interesting things, well-known or interesting people, clubs and organizations, Indiana pioneers, social history, businesses, construction, and industry.
The scans and catalog records are searchable in an online catalog (www.indianaalbum.com), through the Indiana State Library’s Indiana Memory database (digital.library.in.gov), and included in the Digital Public Library of America (dp.la). Users include genealogists, historians, authors, preservationists, journalists, bloggers, and students of all ages.
Indiana Album invites the public to use the online images for free for personal, educational and non-commercial purposes. The project is financially supported by donations, sponsorship, grants and the sale of prints and high-resolution scans for publication and commercial use.
Pictures of all Indiana areas are welcome since it’s an Indiana database, not just Middlebury.
Graduation date set
LAGRANGE — Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School will conduct its high school graduation June 5, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the competition gymnasium.
The baccalaureate ceremony will take place prior to graduation in the auditorium beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Anyone who needs additional information can contact Robert Albaugh via phone at 260-499-2400 or email at balbaugh@lakelandlakers.net.
Topeka historians to learn about J.N. Babcock
TOPEKA — “The Life & Legacy of J. N. Babcock” will be the topic of tonight’s Topeka Area Historical Society meeting at the Topeka Branch Library.
There will be no admission fee and the public is invited.
According to Historical Society president Harold Gingerich, “One person really can make a difference in the life of a community and there is no better example than Topeka’s J. N. Babcock (1846-1918).”
Gingerich will be giving a PowerPoint presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room.
“Jaynes Norman Babcock probably did more than anyone else to transform the sleepy little slabtown on the Hawpatch into the thriving community of Topeka,” Gingerich said. He was an educator, a farmer and a banker. Elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 1897, Babcock was a driving force in Indiana politics. But most of all he was a visionary who got things done. It was Babcock who convinced the Wabash Railroad to run a line through Topeka in 1893. And, it was Babcock who single-handedly made Topeka the cultural center of LaGrange County in the early 1900s with the building of Sycamore Hall, built with money he solicited from Andrew Carnegie and Jacob Straus. He even called on President Teddy Roosevelt at the White House who later sent a glowing letter of endorsement.
For more information, call 260-499-0126.
