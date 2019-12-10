Saturday with Santa set at Nappanee library
NAPPANEE — Santa will stop at the Nappanee Public Library to visit with children Saturday. Children are invited to share their Christmas wishes with Santa in his sleigh from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guardians are asked to bring their own cameras. Visitors are responsible for their own pictures, but staff will be available to assist.
The library, located at 157 N. Main St., is inviting people of all ages to the event, and registration is not required. Children younger than age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 574-773-7919 or go to nappaneelibrary.org.
Annual cookie walk being held at Dunlap UMC
ELKHART — Dunlap United Methodist Church is planning to hold its annual cookie walk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The church, 23674 U.S. 33, will be offering cookies, fruit cakes, pizzelles, candy, Amish peanut butter and handmade cards.
Church to hold Christmas Eve services
GOSHEN — Silverwood Mennonite Church, 1745 W. Lincoln Ave., will be holding a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
For more information, call the church at 574-533-1922.
‘Christmas by Design’ event being held at Ruthmere
ELKHART — Community members are invited to visit the Ruthmere mansion to vote for their favorite room at “Christmas by Design.”
Ruthmere officials stated in a news release Tuesday that Ruthmere is showcasing nine of Elkhart County’s artistic talents who have decorated a room at the mansion. Visitors are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite room and the designer whose room receives the most votes will have $1,000 donated to their favorite local non-profit charity.
Voting is open through Dec. 29 at the mansion, located at 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
Holiday tours at the mansion are offered on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 29. Ruthmere Museum campus will be closed Dec. 23-26.
For more information, call 574-264-0330 or visit Ruthmere.org.
Council on Aging’s annual food giveaway is Saturday
ELKHART — The Council on Aging of Elkhart County will hold its annual Christmas food boxes giveaway from 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at 131 W. Tyler St. at the East Wing of the Train Depot.
The event, held in partnership with the Knights of Columbus, has grown this year to 75 seniors who will receive to full boxes of food to prepare for their holiday dinners, which include a fresh ham, Council on Aging officials said in a news release.
The seniors were selected from the organization’s client base, along with people who are in need within the community.
Many of the seniors who will be receiving the boxes live off of less than $10,000 annually, Council on Aging officials stated.
The food, which has been collected throughout the last few months, will be boxed up Friday by youth organizations from Elkhart County after school is out. Around 7 p.m., numerous agencies, including Council on Aging, will beginning loading vehicles with the different food boxes to be passed out the following morning.
For more information, email David Toney at dtoney@elkhartcoa.org or call 574-696-7071, ext. 222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.