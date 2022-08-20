Book Bites at the library
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will host Book Bites Aug. 25 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library.
Children and their grownups will explore stories and activities to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning, a news release stated. This drop-in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required.
“The Goats in the Wheat Field” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how when all else fails to get the job done, ask a bee.
To learn more about library programs visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Grace College gets grant award
WINONA LAKE — The Morgan Library at Grace College and Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library.
The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting All Students,” which seeks to provide quality resources for those learning online, a news release stated.
The funds were used to purchase the Image Access KIC Bookeye 5V2 overhead book scanner, which is a self-service scanning system that allows students and staff to scan and export content using an intuitive user interface.
The school’s Disabilities Services will use the scanner to convert text into mp3 files for students visually impaired. It has also come in handy for the Archives Department as they scan photos for Grace’s digital archive collection, the release added.
Scans taken with the Bookeye may be exported to various file formats, including PDF,
To learn more about the Institute of Museum and Library Services, visit www.imls.gov/. Find out more about the Morgan Library at libguides.grace.edu/homepage.
Swiss steak supper Aug. 27
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Church of the Brethren, 7281 E. 600 North, will host a Swiss steak supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
The cost is $12, with eat in or carry out available.
ISP patrols set to increase
BREMEN — Starting this weekend through Labor Day, Indiana State Police troopers will be increasing patrols designed to target those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, a news release stated.
“In Indiana, traffic fatalities increased by more than 20% during that time compared to 2021,” the release added. “If the pace continues, 2022 could be the third straight year with more fatalities, following 897 in 2020 and 931 in 2021.”
Driving under the influence, whether its drugs or alcohol, is illegal in Indiana. Those who choose to drive impaired are, not only risking their life and the lives of others, but also could face an arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees, state police stated in a news release. The average drunk driving arrest costs up to $10,000.
Even if its only one drink, designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely, the information from ISP reads. Never drive impaired or let friends get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.
It’s also important to wear a seat belt at all times, the release reads, adding, “It’s the best form of protection against drunk drivers.” Motorists are asked to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or contacting the department, the release added.
For more information on impaired driving visit www.nhtsa.gov.