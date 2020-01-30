Rural Policy Research Institute founder to speak at college
GOSHEN — Charles W. Fluharty, the founder, president and CEO of the Rural Policy Research Institute, will present a Yoder Public Affairs lecture titled “Change in Rural America: Culture, Equity, Impact” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Goshen College Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall. The lecture is co-sponsored by the Elkhart County Historical Museum and Goshen College, and is free and open to the public.
Fluharty’s talk will explore the importance of rural quality of life and place in regional economic and community development, within the framework of the essential interdependence of urban and rural people and places. Fluharty’s visit is in conjunction with a Smithsonian exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” which is on display at the Elkhart County Historical Museum in Bristol Feb. 1 through March 15.
Since Fluharty founded RUPRI in 1990, more than 300 scholars representing 16 different disciplines in 100 universities, all U.S. states and 30 other nations, have participated in RUPRI projects, which address the full range of policy and program dynamics affecting rural people and places. RUPRI is the only United States national policy institute solely dedicated to assessing the rural impacts of public policies.
A clinical professor in the University of Iowa College of Public Health and a graduate of Yale Divinity School, Fluharty was also a German Marshall Fund Transatlantic Fellow from 2007 to 2011.
Heart City Health celebrates opening of Women's Health office
ELKHART — Heart City Health will celebrate the opening of the Women’s Health office, 1545 Cassopolis St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 with mocktails and a change to meet the medical center's providers.
Community partners and the public are invited to receive a gift basket and enjoy light refreshments as they tour the newly-renovated building. The new Women’s Health office will offer primary care, obstetrics and gynecology.
In addition to the Women’s Health office, Heart City Health has a dental office, as well as two general practice offices, one with a pharmacy. All locations are accepting new patients with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance or a sliding fee scale for those without insurance.
The Women’s Health medical team started seeing patients at the Cassopolis location on Jan. 21.
For more information, call 574-584-2501.
Albion College announces fall 2019 dean's list
ALBION, Mich. — Albion College recently announced students who were named to the dean's list or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2019 semester, which included several local residents.
Goshen resident Micah Cross was named to the Albion College fall 2019 dean's list. Cross is a sophomore at Albion College with a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. Cross is the child of Myron and Melissa Cross of Goshen, and is a graduate of Northridge High School.
Granger resident Riley Stesiak was named to the Albion College fall 2019 dean's list. Stesiak, who is majoring in finance, is the child of Jeffrey and Pamela Stesiak of Granger, and is a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School.
Students named to Albion College's dean's list must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above, wile taking four graded courses.
The honor of Albion College Fellow is reserved for full-time students who maintain a GPA of 3.7 or higher for three consecutive semesters.
