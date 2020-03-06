Rose sale will continue through March 19
GOSHEN — The Goshen Sunrisers Kiwanis Club is once again holding the Roses 4 Riley rose sale, with all proceeds to benefit Riley Hospital for Children.
Last year, $3,000 was donated to the hospital from the event, officials reported in a news release Monday. Roses for this year's sale are now available, and orders will be accepted until March 19. Delivery of the roses will take place April 9-10. Roses, which are available in red, pink and yellow, are available at a cost of $15 per dozen. Delivery is free in the Goshen/Elkhart area.
Orders can be placed by mailing the Kiwanis Club, 66223 Hartzler Blvd., Goshen, IN 46526, by calling 574-536-7883 or 574-971-1346 or by emailing jlmiller47@hotmail.com.
Museum Matinee event is Friday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the “Museum Matinee: Bristol Fruit Hills” program at 11 a.m. Friday at the the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St. The program is free and open to the public.
During the last half of the 1800s and early 1900s, the area south of Bristol was home to a number of successful fruit farms. The program documents how and why the area was known for the growth of apples, strawberries, cherries, peaches and other types of fruit. Also, the program will attempt to make the case that the fruit hills should be seen as one of the great industries that was established in Elkhart County during the 1800s. With band instruments rising in the city of Elkhart and the lumber industry popping up in Nappanee, the Bristol Fruit Hills were producing as much as these other industries and taking advantage of improvements in science, machinery and transportation like the others that would go on to make gain Elkhart County notoriety in the state and the nation.
The program is presented in conjunction with the traveling Smithsonian exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America." The exhibit will be on display at the Elkhart County Historical Museum until March 15. The program is being presented during the museum’s open hours, so this is a great opportunity to take part in the program, and then see the exhibit before it moves to its next location. More information can be found at elkhartcountyhistory.org or by calling the museum at 574-848-4322.
Noble County 4-H junior leaders holding flower sale
ALBION — The Noble County 4-H Junior Leaders are offering geraniums, petunias, impatiens and hanging baskets for sale.
Four-inch individual pots of red or fuchsia geraniums are available for $1.25 each. Petunias offered are a spirit mix (red, white and blue colors) for $11.00 per 48-plant flat or $6 per half flat.
Impatiens will be available in dark mix (vivid colors) for $11 per 48-plant flat or $6 per half flat.
Purple or pink Wave petunias, Boston ferns and red or fuchsia geraniums, each in a 10-inch hanging basket, will be offered for $12 each. Two different colors of New Guinea impatiens in 10-inch hanging baskets of coral, and royal magenta are available for $12 each.
Combination hanging 11-inch baskets that will contain petunias, calibrachoa, lobelia or verbena plants in colors combinations of Lilac Festival (white and purple), Aladdin's Lamp (yellow, blue and red), and Fireworks (white, purple and red). The baskets are $15 each.
Flowers can be picked up at the Noble County Extension Office, 2090 N. Ind. 9, Suite D, from noon to 4 p.m. April 30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 or from 9 a.m. to noon May 2.
Orders can be made by calling the Noble County Extension Office at 260-636-2111 or by requesting a form via email at jemeyer@purdue.edu.
Orders must be placed by April 24.
