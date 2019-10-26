Road closure announced
GOSHEN — Monroe Street will be closed through Nov. 8 for work on a water main, according to a news release from the city of Goshen.
The Elkhart County Fairgrounds and contractor Beer and Slabaugh will be extending a water main across Monroe Street by Gate 3 at the fairgrounds. Detour for eastbound traffic will be Monroe to Blackport Drive to Lincoln Avenue to C.R. 29 to Monroe.
BMV announces hours for Election Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced recently most branches will extend hours of operation on Nov. 4 and 5.
Branches in counties holding elections in the November general election will be open to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place BMV officials announced in a news release.
LaGrange County does not have a scheduled election and the branch will be closed Nov. 4 and 5. Branches’ hours for other counties will be 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 4 and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5.
As required by state law, branches with extended hours will only process new, amended or replacement ID cards and renewed, amended or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New driver’s licenses and learner permits will only be processed provided the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes.
Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.
Christmas events scheduled in Shipshewana
SHIPSHEWANA — Christmas festivities, which will include numerous events throughout the holiday, will begin Nov. 8 when the Lights of Joy drive through opens.
Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is being held at 345 S. Van Buren St. Families are invited to drive through and view holiday lights from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 at a cost of $20 per vehicle. Visit www.shipshewanalightsofjoy.com for more information.
The annual festivities on Harrison Street will be held from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 9 and include food, games for both children and adults, barrel train rides, a petting zoo and more, ending with the tree-lighting ceremony.
From 4-6 p.m.and 7-9 p.m., Santa will be on hand to meet children on the third floor of the Davis Mercantile, located at the corner of Harrison and Main streets. He will be giving gifts, and there will be cookies and hot chocolate at Aunt Millie’s for $3.
The Christmas Tree Ship, a musical being held at Blue Gate Theatre scheduled to run from Nov. 8 to Jan. 4, is inspired by the true story of the Christmas Tree Ship, the Rouse-Simmons. Tickets for the show can be purchased at www.thebluegate.com.
Story time offered at library
MILFORD — Fall story time is open at Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., for children ages 3 to 6 at 10:15 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday.
Each week has its own theme. This week’s theme is about the moon. In addition to listening to stories, children will make a craft to take home and be offered a snack.
There is still time to sign up for story time, which will run until Nov. 21. A library card is not needed to attend.
To sign up or for more information, call 574-658-4312 or visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
