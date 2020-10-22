Restrooms at parks closed for the season
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department has closed a portion of city parks restrooms that are not heated for the fall/winter season, city officials announced Tuesday.
The following is a list of facilities that will remain open throughout the season:
Heated Restroom facilities:
• Abshire Cabin, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave.
• Shanklin Park Warming Building, (near pond), 411 W. Plymouth Ave.
Portable Restroom locations:
• Shoup Parsons/Goshen Dam, 755 Fair Oaks Drive
• Pumpkinvine Trail, near C.R. 28
• Oakridge Park Area, Wilden Avenue Trail at 1st Street
• Fidler Pond Park, 1424 Lincolnway E.
• Rieth Interpretive Center, 410 W. Plymouth Ave.
• Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave.
BMV Extends Hours for Election DayINDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced recently that all BMV branches will extend hours of operation on Nov. 2 and 3 to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3. All locations will remain open through the lunch hour.
As required by state law, branches will only process new, amended or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New driver’s licenses and learner permits will be processed provided the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes.
Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election (Nov. 6, 2018) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes. All branches will resume regular business hours Nov. 4.
For more information, visit IN.gov/bmv.
Merry Lea to host hike
GOSHEN — A program on the restoration history of Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. The purpose of the hike is to unveil the restoration story of some of the diverse ecosystems around Merry Lea, according to a news release from officials earlier this week. Participants will learn about the changes Merry Lea’s wetlands and woodlands have undergone in the last several decades.
Participants are required to wear face masks to the program, which is designed for adults. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit www.goshen.edu/merrylea for more information and to register. Cost is $10 per adult.
