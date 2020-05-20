Restrictions placed on West Lakes, Barbee chain of lakes
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently placed an idle speed restriction on watercraft on both the Barbee chain of lakes, which includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes, and on the West Lakes chain of lakes in Noble County, which includes Jones, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes.
An idle speed restriction is put into effect when surface water conditions are likely to enter dwelling structures as a result of wake, DNR officials state in a news release.
For information on Indiana boating advisories, visit dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/8520.htm.
Local author to release book
GOSHEN — Finishing Line Press and author Jenna Wysong Filbrun recently announced the upcoming release of Filbrun’s chapbook, "The Unsaid Words." Filbrun is a 2006 graduate of Goshen College and a 2003 graduate of Fairfield High School.
"The Unsaid Words" is a small collection of poems about life with chronic pain. Filbrun was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at age 16 and has been learning to live with that, as well as other abdominal issues and depression, for the past 18 years. This is her first book.
“I wrote these poems in search of some sense of definition and purpose in my ongoing health struggles," Filbrun said. "I submitted them for publication because I know there are many, who, like me, suffer from chronic illness and struggle to cope. I hope to somehow reach them and the ones that care for them. I am incredibly honored that Finishing Line Press has chosen to publish my work.”
The book will be released Sept. 11 and is currently available to order. To learn more about the book, visit its webpage at https://www.finishinglinepress.com/product/the-unsaid-words-by-jenna-wysong-filbrun/.
Filbrun is a lifelong resident of the Goshen area and has a bachelor of arts degree in English. She is married to Mike, and they enjoy Fairfield tennis, hiking, biking and relaxing with their dog, Oliver. Her poems and a short blurb have also appeared in Avocet and Reader’s Digest respectively.
Trolley service will not operate Monday
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate Monday in Elkhart or Goshen in observance of Memorial Day.
Regular service will resume Tuesday. ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for May 26 by 4 p.m. Friday.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) at 574-674-8894 or going online to www.interurbantrolley.com.
Port-A-Pit fundraisers set for Friday and Saturday
GOSHEN — Two Nelson’s Port-A-Pit fundraisers will be held Friday and Saturday to help fund mission trips to Kenya and Guatemala.
A fundraiser for a Kenya mission trip will take place in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co., 2323 Lincolnway East, and a fundraiser for a Guatemala mission trip will be in the parking lot of Eastlake Athletic Club, 201 Chicago Ave.
The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until food is sold out on both days.
Cost is $7.75 for chicken or pork chops, $12.50 for ribs and $4.75 for Pit-Tatoes. Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors will be available for $4 each or three for $11. Credit and debit cards will be accepted.
