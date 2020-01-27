Relay for Life fundraiser is Friday
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School Student Council, along with other schools and community organizations, are teaming up to host a fundraiser for American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
The fundraiser will be held Friday during the boys basketball game between Wawasee and Concord at Wawasee High School, 12659 N. Syracuse Webster Road. According to student council members, $4,000 was raised during last year's event, and students are hoping to raise $5,000 this year.
Before the game Friday, a spaghetti dinner and bake sale will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Before the varsity game, a Wawasee teacher will speak about her recent experience with cancer. During halftime, Wawasee Middle School teachers will square off against Milford Middle School teachers in a five-minute basketball match.
During the game, Wawasee and Concord Relay for Life shirts will be sold, as well as ice cream and raffle tickets. Wawasee cheerleaders will pass around buckets during the third quarter to collect donations.
In addition, several local hospitals will have booths set up to provide cancer awareness. All money raised will stay in Kosciusko County.
Local students named to dean's lists
Several local students were named recently to the dean's list at the college or university they attend.
• Zamantha Mulder, of Wollcottville, was named to the McKendree University dean's list for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher as a senior during the fall 2019 semester.
McKendree University is located in Lebanon, Illinois.
• Warsaw resident Christopher Myers was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute's fall 2019 dean's list.
Myers is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in computer science at the school, located in Worcester, Massachusetts. The criteria for the WPI Dean's List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean's list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
• Megan Bullock was named to the fall 2019 semester dean's list at Coastal Carolina University, located in Conway, South Carolina. To qualify for dean's list, students should have a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
Bullock is a marine science major from Bristol.
• Anderson University has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Local resident Alysa Marcin is among the students who are being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.
Marcin is a freshman at Anderson University studying nursing.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.
• Samuel E. Grewe of Shipshewana was named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's College of Science for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.
Program on healthy eating will be held Feb. 5
GOSHEN — Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County Virginia Aparicio is offering a free program at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 on healthy eating without breaking the bank.
The event will be held at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
Do you avoid eating healthy because you don’t think you can afford it? Does clean eating seem like a really expensive and overpriced option to you? Or do you already eat healthy but want to learn some strategies for saving money?
Register for the event by calling the extension office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu.
