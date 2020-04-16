Red Cross announces virtual learning opportunities
In response to COVID-19 concerns, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has shifted its in-person classes to virtual classes to ensure trained volunteers are available to provide vital services.
The classes will be offered virtually through Zoom, and anyone interested may register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LearningARC.
The following classes are available:
• Disaster Basics: An Orientation, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday
• “Zero to Hero”: Begin a Trainee, Finish a Responder, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday
• Mass Care: An Overview, 9:30 to 10 a.m. April 27
• Shelter Fundamentals, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27
• Feeding Fundamentals, 1 to 4 p.m. April 28
• Distribution of Emergency Supplies Fundamentals, 1 to 4 p.m. April 29
• Disaster Assessment Part I: Conducting Detailed Damage Assessments, take at your own page between May 4-6
• Disaster Assessment Part II: Map Meet-Up, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 7
The American Red Cross responds to approximately 64,000 disasters a year — most of them localized events, officials stated in a recent news release. Trained volunteers provide emotional support, financial assistance and information to help those affected to begin the process of recovery. There are immediate needs for volunteers, and participants can register as a new or current Red Cross volunteer and receive basic skills training to respond to local disasters, such as fires or severe weather events.
Library Board of Trustees cancels meeting
MILFORD — Due to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, the Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will not meet as scheduled Monday.
The next scheduled meeting will be May 18, according to library officials.
For more information, call 574-658-4312.
Dance marathon celebrates 15th anniversary with virtual event
NOTRE DAME — Saint Mary’s College Dance Marathon will host its 15th annual event Saturday to raise funds and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus and social distancing guidelines, Saint Mary’s College Dance Marathon will be a virtual event for the first time.
The virtual Dance Marathon will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Pre-recorded social media posts will reflect a full schedule of traditional programming, including Riley family stories, hair cutting in honor of pediatric patients with cancer and teaching a line dance known as the “Morale Dance.” There will also be live updates and fundraising challenges throughout the day, culminating in a reveal of the fundraising total at 10 p.m.
“The kids at Riley need us now more than ever. We are willing to do anything we can to help more kids receive proper treatment so they can have another birthday. We are excited to host our first virtual Dance Marathon and hope it captures the same attention and passion as our traditional Dance Marathon has in the past,” said Clare Carragher, 2020 president, Saint Mary’s College Dance Marathon.
The Dance Marathon began in 2005 and now engages students on three campuses: Saint Mary’s College, University of Notre Dame and Holy Cross College. Last year’s event raised more than $171,000. The Executive Board hopes the switch to a virtual event this year will expand their reach even further, officials stated in a recent news release.
To experience the Saint Mary’s College Virtual Dance Marathon, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram page from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. To make a gift to the 15th annual event, visit smcdm.org/donate.
