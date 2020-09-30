Railroad closures announced in Goshen
GOSHEN — Norfolk Southern officials announced they will be closing the railroad crossings at North Cottage Avenue and East Monroe Street through to Oct. 7.
Both crossings might not be closed at the same time, but Norfolk Southern has not specified exact dates or timeframes for when each crossing will be worked on.
To view a map of the closures or for more information, visit http://goshenindiana.org/blog/railroad-crossing-closures/.
Pictures and Pumpkins event starts Friday
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Fair officials announced a Pictures and Pumpkins event will be held from Friday through Wednesday during which an area of the fairgrounds will be transformed into a fall wonderland with seven to 10 fall-themed photo areas.
Attendees will be able to take pictures at each area and pumpkins will be available for purchase. There will also be nine different vendors selling arts, crafts, and home decor Friday through Sunday.
Admission tickets may be purchased online ahead of time for a discount or purchased at the gate at standard price. Discounted group admission is available for groups of up to six people.
If event area reaches capacity, admission preference will be given to individuals who pre-purchased admission tickets, fairgrounds officials stated in a news release.
Admission tickets purchased online in advance until Friday cost $18 for groups, good for up to six people, and $4 for individuals and $4 for individuals. Admission tickets purchased at the event cost $20 for groups and $5 for individuals. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free. Admission tickets are non-refundable.
Pumpkins will be sold at a cost of $5 for smalls or $8 for large pumpkins.
For more information, to see examples of the photo areas, and to purchase admission tickets, visit www.4HFair.org/Pumpkins.
Chili supper will be offered before football game
NAPPANEE — Chili is on the menu Friday before and during the NorthWood-Mishawaka high school football game at Andrews Field.
Chili dinners will be available for purchase from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. while supplies last. The $7 cash meal includes chili, crackers, Fritos and a bottle of water. It will be available at curbside pickup and at the stadium main gate for fans attending the game. All meals will be prepackaged. The chili fundraiser will be the only concessions available for purchase at the game.
The parent organization of the NorthWood Red Regiment marching band puts together the annual fundraiser, and all proceeds support the school's band program.
Fall plant exchange will be held Saturday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a fall plant exchange at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cobus Creek County Park.
The plant exchange is a chance to bring in healthy perennials, shrubs, seeds and bulbs to swap with other gardeners’ extra plants. Participants are welcome to bring in as many plants for trade as they like, but are asked to label their plants beforehand, parks officials stated in a news release. Plants brought in for trade should be healthy, and rooted in soil in a container.
This year, pollinator-friendly plants will also be featured as part of the giveaway.
This event is free to the public and no registration is required, however, participants planning to take part in the exchange should plan to come early. To promote a healthy environment for visitors and staff, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Cobus Creek County Park is located at located at 30680 C.R. 8. More information, including a schedule of upcoming events and directions to the park, is available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
