Rêverie spinning event aims to combat human trafficking
ELKHART — Rêverie Yarn, Decor & Gifts, 201 S. Main St., will host Spin Her Free, an event supporting the fight against human trafficking, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 at the store.
Participants will have access to spinning equipment and are welcome to bring personal fibers or purchase fibers from the store. Available fibers include wool, alpaca, cotton and others. Admission costs $25, with all participation costs donated to Agape International Missions, a nonprofit working toward eradicating human trafficking.
A popcorn bar and jewelry trunk show will also be offered, staff said. For more information, call Rêverie at 574-971-5129.
First Presbyterian Church to hold annual dinner
GOSHEN — Christmas Day dinner at First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., now in its 21st year, is open to all in the community as a time to celebrate the birth of the Savior, and to share fun, food and fellowship, church officials said Thursday.
This year, the approximate number of meals served or delivered is projected to be between 750 to 850.
The dinner is served at no cost and church doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Starting at 1 p.m., guests will be seated and served a traditional holiday meal. Volunteers from First Presbyterian and the Michiana area will serve until 2:30 p.m. The pastor will be available for prayer and spiritual guidance during the event.
No reservations are needed for the dinner and carry-out is available, as well as delivery.
For pre-ordered drive-through, carry-out or delivery, call the church at 574-533-7845 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
The last day to reserve meals for delivery is Dec. 19; for pre-ordered drive-through, carry-out meals, deadline is Dec. 23. If there is no one to take the dinner order, call between 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Anyone wishing to help with the Christmas dinner may call the church. Volunteers are needed for deliveries, serving and clean-up.
IDOE announces additional grant recipients
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced Thursday additional grant recipients of the Indiana Dual Language Immersion Program. Due to the availability of additional funding, Indiana opened a second round of awards for the 2019-20 school year.
“When we immerse our students in diverse cultures and languages, we provide an education that better prepares them for the world in which we live,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I am proud to see these awarded schools continuing to expand already strong learning environments for our kids.”
The DLI Program distributes financial assistance to school corporations or charter schools for either the establishment of new programs or the introduction of new languages within existing programs. DLI programs must begin in kindergarten or first grade and use an instructional model that provides at least 50 percent of its instruction in a target language, with the remaining instructional time in English. In total, 10 schools received awards to continue existing programs, with one school receiving funding to begin a new language program.
To view a list of current grant recipients, visit doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/19-20-dli-additional-grant-recipients-december.pdf. For additional information on the DLI Program, visit doe.in.gov/standards/dual-language-immersion.
