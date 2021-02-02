Purdue offers commercial lawn, ornamental care workshops

Purdue Extension is offering four online workshops for those in the commercial turf and horticulture ornamental industry in March and August.

The turf-focused presentations are March 4 and Aug. 5 and offer points toward Category 3b pesticide license, while the ornamental focused presentations will be March 11 and Aug. 12 and offer points for Category 3a. Each virtual workshop will cost $15. All workshops will be from 9 to 11 a.m.

Registration information is posted at http://puext.in/TurfHortSeries along with information concerning refund and cancellation policies.

Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the event or for more information, can email Nikky Witkowski at nikky@purdue.edu or call 219-465-3555.

GHS Class of 1976 members sought

GOSHEN — Goshen High School Class of 1976 has several classmates they are trying to locate.

The class is planning to hold the 45th reunion June 26.

Classmates sought include:

Dave Cantu

Theresa Elliott Harris

Beth Eyer

John Gingrich

Gary Knapp

Lisa Korte Miller

Jeff Lantz

Ben Lehman

Mary Leveno

Deb Mabie

Jeff Scott Madison

James Mast

Bob Miller

Luie Miller

Tim Miller

John Mullet

Toby Newtson

Mary Ann Ott Lewis

Kim Pickett

Kim Riley Fish

Helen Rugg Diamond

Tim Russell

Barb Howell Fann

Diane Leichty

Kelly Eastman Roberts

Susan Shaffer

Jack Smith

Bob Smith

Donna Stengel

Mark Vandegrift

Marty Zepeda

Deb Yoder Hay

Karen Sherer Stoltzfus

Dale Sleppy

Carrie Hershberger

Anyone with information on any of the above individuals are asked to call Nancy Chrispyn Hoover at 574-533-3058 and leave a message, or email nanhoover@frontier.com.

Bows and Brews fundraiser set for Feb. 12

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Symphony is partnering with Goshen Brewing Co. on a Bows and Brews fundraiser at which participants have a chance to win a GBCo. growler with a free refill every week for a year.

Raffle tickets benefiting the symphony cost $10 for one, $50 for six or $100 for 12. Tickets are available for purchase until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. A Facebook Live drawing at GBCo. with conductor Soo Han is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 12, according to symphony officials. Those who purchase raffle tickets do not need to be present to win.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bows-and-brews-tickets-136324543379.

