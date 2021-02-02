Purdue offers commercial lawn, ornamental care workshops
Purdue Extension is offering four online workshops for those in the commercial turf and horticulture ornamental industry in March and August.
The turf-focused presentations are March 4 and Aug. 5 and offer points toward Category 3b pesticide license, while the ornamental focused presentations will be March 11 and Aug. 12 and offer points for Category 3a. Each virtual workshop will cost $15. All workshops will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
Registration information is posted at http://puext.in/TurfHortSeries along with information concerning refund and cancellation policies.
Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the event or for more information, can email Nikky Witkowski at nikky@purdue.edu or call 219-465-3555.
GHS Class of 1976 members sought
GOSHEN — Goshen High School Class of 1976 has several classmates they are trying to locate.
The class is planning to hold the 45th reunion June 26.
Classmates sought include:
Dave Cantu
Theresa Elliott Harris
Beth Eyer
John Gingrich
Gary Knapp
Lisa Korte Miller
Jeff Lantz
Ben Lehman
Mary Leveno
Deb Mabie
Jeff Scott Madison
James Mast
Bob Miller
Luie Miller
Tim Miller
John Mullet
Toby Newtson
Mary Ann Ott Lewis
Kim Pickett
Kim Riley Fish
Helen Rugg Diamond
Tim Russell
Barb Howell Fann
Diane Leichty
Kelly Eastman Roberts
Susan Shaffer
Jack Smith
Bob Smith
Donna Stengel
Mark Vandegrift
Marty Zepeda
Deb Yoder Hay
Karen Sherer Stoltzfus
Dale Sleppy
Carrie Hershberger
Anyone with information on any of the above individuals are asked to call Nancy Chrispyn Hoover at 574-533-3058 and leave a message, or email nanhoover@frontier.com.
Bows and Brews fundraiser set for Feb. 12
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Symphony is partnering with Goshen Brewing Co. on a Bows and Brews fundraiser at which participants have a chance to win a GBCo. growler with a free refill every week for a year.
Raffle tickets benefiting the symphony cost $10 for one, $50 for six or $100 for 12. Tickets are available for purchase until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. A Facebook Live drawing at GBCo. with conductor Soo Han is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 12, according to symphony officials. Those who purchase raffle tickets do not need to be present to win.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bows-and-brews-tickets-136324543379.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.