Purdue launches initiative to support families
As people face the daily challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue University’s College of Health and Human Sciences is providing a set of resources for families of all ages and generations. “Families Tackling Tough Times Together” is a 10-week initiative that provides materials on family and child resilience.
Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth, a professor of human development and family studies and coordinator of the project and director of the Center for Families and the Military Family Research Institute, brought together more than 60 faculty, staff and students from Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences, Purdue Extension — Health and Human Sciences, and colleagues from across Purdue and around the country to rapidly build this “pop-up” initiative, a press release from the university states.
The free resource launched April 16 via a Facebook Group at http://bitly.com/HHSFamiliesTogether.
Program materials will be released each week but can be used at any time. Topics for the 10-week program are: Week 1 — Believing, sharing, acting; Week 2 — Our family can do this; Week 3 — Our family is creative; Week 4 — We care about each other; Week 5 — Our family will get through this; Week 6 — We share our feelings constructively; Week 7 —Our family is adaptable; Week 8 — We can get stronger; Week 9 — We tell each other the truth; Week 10 — We take action.
Library resources available online
MIDDLEBURY — Due to Covid-19, the Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., is closed but patrons may visit https://www.mdy.lib.in.us/ for various resources.
According to library officials, the extensive digital collection, which includes eBooks, graphic novels, magazines, movies, music, audiobooks and TV episodes, is available online, as well as a wide variety of online resources for children and adults. Ancestry.com is now available from home during this time.
The library also provides access to wi-fi from the library parking lot. During this time, there is no need to return library items.
For more information, call 574-825-5601 or go online.
Trout season opens Saturday
DNR fisheries staff have been busy in recent days stocking thousands of trout in preparation for the opening of inland stream trout season at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to DNR officials.
In a recent news release, officials state that by opening day, the DNR will have stocked more than 23,000 rainbow trout in 17 streams in 12 different counties. To find a stocked stream, visit the 2020 Trout Stocking Plan at wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.
Trout will bite on a variety of different artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular, the DNR news release states.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Any brown trout kept from the Whitewater River must be at least 18 inches in length.
Anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp privilege to fish for trout. Per Indiana Executive Order, 2019-20 annual licenses and stamps, including fishing licenses and trout/salmon stamp privileges, are valid until May 22.
Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing while outdoors. For the most up-to-date information regarding DNR and COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
