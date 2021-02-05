Purdue Extension offers Master Gardener class
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener class is being offered for anyone who has a passion for gardening and enjoys teaching others how to grow plants.
The volunteer training program is designed to teach people a wide array of information about growing plants, according to officials from Purdue Extension. In exchange for the classes, Master Gardeners volunteer to share their knowledge with others in the community, with the end goal of making the community a better place to live, a recent news release stated. Master Gardener volunteers are required to give a minimum of 40 hours back to the community upon completing the classroom portion of the program and passing an exam.
The spring 2021 Purdue Extension Master Gardener class will be held on Wednesdays beginning March 3 and will run through June 2. To accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic, Master Gardener classes will be transitioned to online, virtual programs this fall.
Jeff Burbrink, Purdue Extension Educator and local coordinator of the Elkhart County Master Gardener program, said the program will be held online from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The teachers, who are Extension specialists at Purdue University or Extension Educators from across Indiana, will offer classes on topics such as soils, fertility, pest control, invasive species, pesticide safety and alternatives, trees, vegetables, flowers, lawns and fruit.
There will also be a one hour weekly online meeting with local participants to learn how the topic of the week applies to local gardeners. These “Local Connection” portion of the training will be held at noon Mondays during the course and will last one hour.
The cost of the program will be $175 for an individual registration with a printed version of Purdue Master Gardener manual. The fee for two people sharing a print version of the Purdue EMG Manual is $270.
To apply for the program, visit https://extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/mg/mg-5-w.pdf and read the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program Policy Guide. Then complete, sign and return the volunteer application and agreement and send it to the county Purdue Extension Office. In Elkhart County, the application should be sent to Master Gardener Application, 17746 C.R. 34 Suite E, Goshen, IN 46528, or it can be emailed to jburbrink@purdue.edu. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12.
All Master Gardener applicants will be required to show evidence of a government-issued photo ID to their local county coordinator or designated Purdue Extension staff. This can be done virtually or in-person. Upon confirmation of acceptance of your application and providing evidence of government issued photo ID, an online registration link will be sent to participants to complete the registration and payment.
