Purdue Extension offers ‘Get WalkIN’’
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County is offering Get WalkIN’, an email-based walking program, for anyone 18 and older.
Participants can sign-up, walk on their own and receive e-mailed support and information. Any resident of the county who is aged 18 years and older may enroll at https://bit.ly/GetWalkIN2021.
Participants will be entered to win a fitness tracker smart watch and will have weekly opportunities to increase their chances of winning. Sign up ends April 5. For more information, contact Virginia Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu.
Live theater returns
ELKHART — Premier Arts recently announced its 14th season with something for the whole family. Premier Arts, the resident theater company of The Lerner Theatre, will bring back live theater.
“A season packed with classics, we hope that you will make our shows a tradition for the whole year for you and your loved ones by purchasing season tickets,” Premier Arts officials stated in a news release. “The nonprofit’s season subscribers are the essential lifeline for Premier Arts.”
Season tickets include special pricing with flexible seating for each show in addition to invitations to exclusive season ticket holder gatherings.
For more information, call the box office at 574-293-4469 or visit Premier Arts to reserve season tickets online www.premierarts.org.
“Developing creative opportunities for our community is at the heart of our mission. I am thrilled to announce the 2021 season and hope you will consider how you may play a part. From audience, actor, stage crew, season subscriber to volunteer — the opportunities are endless. I look forward to seeing you at the theater,” said Craig Gibson, Premier Arts’ executive artistic director.
The 2021 performance schedule includes:
Disney’s “Freaky Friday” — a new musical: May 7-9
“Lullaby of Broadway” — June 25-27
“Grease” — July 23-25
“The Addams Family” — Oct. 29-31
“A Christmas Carol” — Dec. 10-12
For more information on show sponsorship or how to volunteer, contact Gibson at craig@premierarts.org.
For season ticket or individual show ticket information, visit Premier Arts at www.premierarts.org. To reserve wheelchair seating, contact The Lerner Theatre box office at 574-293-4469.
Heart failure support group to meet in person
GOSHEN — Goshen Health’s heart failure support group will meet this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Greencroft Community Center in Goshen. This is open to all people with heart failure and their families, and it is free.
Information will be presented on understanding the diagnosis of heart failure. Written information will be available for attendees to take home. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Registration is not necessary. To learn more, call 574-364-2871.
