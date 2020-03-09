Purdue Alumni Club to hold annual meeting
MIDDLEBURY — The annual meeting for the Purdue Alumni Club of Elkhart County, which includes LaGrange County, will be held April 24 at the Meadow Valley Golf Club, 57600 Ind. 13.
John Sautter, the host of the visiting men’s basketball teams at Mackey Arena since 1981, will share his stories on Purdue’s opposing coaches, differing styles, personalities, quirks and unforgettable moments.
Fellow Boilermaker friends and family will attend the annual Boiler Bucks, silent auction and raffles.
All proceeds will go into the scholarship fund, which continues to benefit local students. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.
Cost is $30 per person.
Those interested in attending may send a reservation with name, address and how many people will attend. Checks may be made out to Purdue Club of Elkhart County Foundation and mailed to Purdue Alumni Club of Elkhart County Foundation, P.O. Box 382, Goshen IN 46527. April 17 is the last day reservations will be accepted.
For more information, call Cinda Taylor at ctaylor5610@comcast.net or call 574-238-7137.
American Association of University Women to meet
GOSHEN — The March meeting of the Goshen Branch of the American Association of University Women will take place at 6 p.m. March 16 in the Schrock Auditorium, Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th St.
The program, titled Our Local Artists-A Colorful Palate, will be presented by Amy Worsham. Members are encouraged to bring guests to learn more about what is happening in Goshen related to the arts.
Kindergarten roundup set for March 26
Wawasee Community School Corp.’s kindergarten roundup will be held March 26 for parents or guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before August. 1.
Milford School, Syracuse School and North Webster School will be hosting the kindergarten roundup in each of their buildings.
Parents and guardians and their children may visit the schools at any time between 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Items to bring include both the parents’ and children’s Social Security numbers; children’s immunization records and birth certificate; doctor’s name, address and phone number; two names and phone numbers of people to reach in case of an emergency, and parent’s workplace and phone numbers. In addition, parents will be asked to complete a health questionnaire.
For more information on which school children will attend, visit bit.ly/2FfWy1K. Under the search area on the left hand side, type in the home street address and zip code; then choose kindergarten as the grade level from the drop down, and click the search bar.
Those who are unable to attend kindergarten roundup or who have specific questions, may call the elementary school where their child will attend. Staffing decisions are based upon the number of students enrolled.
For more information, call Milford School at 574-658-9444, North Webster School at 574-834-7644 or Syracuse School at 574-457-4484.
Solomon Creek Cemetery Association to meet
SYRACUSE — The annual meeting of the Solomon Creek Cemetery Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at the Solomon Creek United Methodist Church, 1501 C.R. 146.
All lot owners and interested parties are invited to attend.
