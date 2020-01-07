Public meeting is set for Monday
MIDDLEBURY — The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall, 418 N. Main St.
According to Mary Cripe, town manager, any and all business may be conducted at the meeting, which is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.middleburyin.com or call 574-825-1499.
Parent-teacher conference Monday at Wawasee High
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School, 12659 N. Syracuse Webster Road, announced Tuesday that parent-teacher conferences will be held from 3:15 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Teachers will be available in their classrooms for parents and guardians to meet with and discuss students' progress.
Students will be available to help visitors find teachers and rooms if needed. Parents and guardians may pick up copies of students' midterms in the main office that evening during conference times.
Administrators and counselors will also be available to discuss students' progress. Parents do not need an appointment and should attend at their convenience. Schools officials ask parents to arrive by 6:40 p.m. to have enough time to meet with teachers. Students will not be released early from school Monday.
For more information, call the school at 574-457-3147.
Bob Jones students named to president's list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Nappanee student and a New Paris student were recently named to Bob Jones University's president's list for high academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester.
Matthew Lehman, a sophomore music education major from New Paris, was named to the list, in addition to Mykayla Newman, a senior early childhood education major from Nappanee.
To qualify for the president's list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
BJU offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business.
Goshen College, Ivy Tech sign articulation agreements
GOSHEN — Goshen College and Ivy Tech Community College signed articulation agreements last month that will allow students to transfer credits from Ivy Tech’s programs into Goshen College’s four-year bachelor degree programs in accounting, business and marketing.
“Goshen College has welcomed transfer students from Ivy Tech Community College for many years and we are happy to see them complete their bachelor’s degree with us,” Ann Vendrely, Goshen College academic dean, said. “The agreement provides a clear pathway for students to complete their associate's degree at Ivy Tech and move seamlessly to Goshen College.”
Graduates from Ivy Tech’s accounting, business and marketing associate’s programs can complete their bachelor’s degree at Goshen College in two years. Articulation agreements for other fields of study are also being shaped for future signing.
“Ivy Tech is pleased to further broaden and cement our long-term partnership with Goshen College with this articulation,” said Violet M. Hawkins, dean of business and public services at Ivy Tech. “Our core values and those of Goshen are well aligned. We both seek to develop students who move forward professionally as passionate and life-long learners who seek to lead with integrity and accountability and who have a respect and appreciation for our multicultural world.”
Club recognized by state House of Representatives
INDIANAPOLIS — Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County was recognized by the Indiana House of Representatives for outstanding service to Elkhart County youth and leading the way in career and workforce development, organization officials stated in a news release Wednesday.
"Heartfelt thanks to state representative Christy Stutzman for her resolution honoring Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County," Vince Turner, BGCEC board member, said. "It's quite an honor to stand before the Indiana Legislature and share our appreciation for their support of the children and families entrusted in our care."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.