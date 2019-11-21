Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several events today.
A broasted pork chop dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo and music with Point & Click will begin at 7 p.m.
BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Thursday and Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Nov. 30.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit in.gov/bmv.
Sewing group announces date for annual shop hop
NILES — The Sweet Charity Sewing Group of Niles, Mich., will hold its Leap Year Cure for Cabin Fever Indoor Shop Hop on Feb. 29, 2020.
The shop hop will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St. Admission is $5.
Vendors from Indiana, Illinois and Michigan will be offering products related to quilting. Raffle tickets will be given with paid admission and food will be provided by Brew Ha Ha of Niles.
For more information, call Cathy Marsh at 269-362-4314 or Sherri Wade at 269-782-9384.
Cookie, candy walk being held at Creekside Church
ELKHART — Homemade treats to give as gifts or to serve as desserts will be offered at the Creekside Cookie Candy Walk being held Dec. 7 at Creekside Church.
The event will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the church, located at 60455 C.R. 113. Proceeds will go toward outreach in the community.
For more information, call 574-875-7800.
Trolley announces holiday hours
ELKHART COUNTY — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Regular service will resume on Nov. 29.
In addition, the Trolley Information offices and ADA Access Dispatch will be closed Thursday, as well as Nov. 29. ADA Access riders should schedule transportation for before 4 p.m. Wednesday and for Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 2.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Lunch & Learn series continues Dec. 6
ELKHART — The REAL Services Lunch & Learn free education series will continue with a Dec. 6 class.
The program is free and part of the Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults series, which meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Eastlake Terrace, 3109 E. Bristol St. The program allow busy caregivers to learn about relevant topics and network with fellow caregivers.
The Dec. 6 topic in this series is Creating Joyful Holidays when a Loved One has Dementia.
Reservations should be made by calling REAL Services at 574-284-7132 or toll-free 1-800-552-7928, ext. 7132. A complimentary lunch will be provided to all caregivers who call for a reservation in advance.
