Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to several events this weekend at the post.
On Friday, a broasted chicken dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. with bingo and karaoke beginning at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a lunch served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Relay for Life kick-off event is Nov. 9
This year's LaGrange County Relay For Life kick-off for the 2020 event will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 at the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange beginning.
The theme for the 2020 Relay is “A Reality Relay,” based on reality TV shows. There will be a “Top Chef” chili cook-off with prizes, at which contestants may make a pot of chili and bring to the kick-off. There will be guest speakers, giveaways and entertainment from “Project Runway” by the event leadership team.
The kick-off event will allow county residents to learn what Relay for Life does, how to start or join a team and other information. The public is invited to attend. LaGrange County’s Relay for Life event will take place June 20 at Lakeland High School.
For more information, contact Christine at 260-463-6584 or Sherry at 260-499-0908.
Lapsit at the Library set for Oct. 22
The Milford Public Library is offering Lapsit at the Library for children through age 36 months at 11 a.m. Oct. 22.
Using stories and songs to help kids recognize words and their meanings, this event is offered to help introduce children to books. Children will be able to play, sing and look at board books for the 20-minute program.
Port-A-Pit fundraiser being held this weekend
GOSHEN — Two Nelson's Port-A-Pit fundraisers will be held this weekend to help fund a mission trip to Guatemala for His Hands and Feet International.
Fundraisers will take place Friday and Saturday in the parking lots of Tractor Supply Co., 2323 Lincolnway East., and Eastlake Fitness Club, 201 Chicago Ave.
The events will be held from 11 a.m-6 p.m. or until food is sold out on both days.
Cost is $7.50 for chicken, $12 for barbeque baby back ribs and $4.50 for Pit-Tatoes. Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors will be available for $4 each or three for $10.
Story hour being held for preschoolers
Wakarusa Public Library is holding preschool story hour to introduce stories, music, art and activities in an interactive way to help build early literacy skills.
Children are invited to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently.
At 10:15 a.m. Oct. 28 and 29, children will hear “Clink” by Kelly DiPucchio. The sessions are for children from ages 3 to 5 who have registered for the program. The library is located at 124 N. Elkhart St.
Visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org for more information or to register.
