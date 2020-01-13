Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. On Wednesday, diners may order from the menu from 5 to 7 p.m.
A broasted chicken dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo will and karaoke begin at 7 p.m.
American Association of University Women schedule brunch
GOSHEN — The Goshen Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual brunch Saturday in the Juniper Place dining room on the Greencroft campus, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
The brunch will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a presentation by Brian Wiebe, executive director of the Horizon Education Alliance.
To make a reservation, call Sreekala Rajagopalan at 574-596-8857 or Carol Grieser at 574-536-9123.
Wildlife can benefit from donated state taxes
Donations to the Department of Natural Resource's Nongame Wildlife Fund through 2019 state taxes are now being accepted.
The Nongame Wildlife Fund supports the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife’s nongame management programs, which includes species that are not hunted, trapped, or fished, such as whooping cranes, spotted turtles and bats. There are more than 750 nongame and endangered wildlife species in the state, according to officials with the DNR. No state tax dollars are used to manage nongame wildlife, the DNR's news release states.
Donors may give all or a portion of their state tax refund to the Nongame Wildlife Fund by marking the appropriate boxes on 2019 Indiana tax forms or when filing electronically. To donate, enter Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund, 200 for its 3-digit code number, and the donation amount on Line 1 of the Schedule 5/Schedule IN-DONATE form. Then add the donation amount to Line 17 on the main IT-40 form. A video of this process is at youtu.be/EMz_97x_SuM.
Direct donations can also be made anytime online at on.IN.gov/nongamewildlifefund or by mail to: Nongame Wildlife Fund; 402 West Washington Street, Room W273; Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Local students named to DePauw dean's list
GREENCASTLE — DePauw University recently announced its fall 2019 dean's list recipients, including 11 local students.
The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Among the honored students are John Cotton and Noel Zak, both of Goshen; Rachel DeShone and Audrey Overbey, both of Elkhart; Elijah Gum-Hales of Cromwell; Olivia Jennings and Shelby Schoen, both of Rochester; Jeremy Jones of Bourbon; Evan Manges of Bremen; Chad Sellers of Wakarusa; and Margaret Sullivan of Granger.
Program on farming, agribusiness scheduled in LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Purdue Extension LaGrange County is offering a six-part series for people looking to start a farm or agribusiness or for existing farmers or agribusiness owners who want to increase their management skills.
Sessions will cover taking stock of resources, understanding basic economics, principles of financial management, business planning, navigating regulatory issues and marketing, according to a news release from Purdue Extension LaGrange County. The series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evenings starting Feb. 12 in the County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St. The cost is $50 per person and enrollment is limited to 20 people.
For more information about the program or enrollment, contact Steve Engleking, Extension Educator at 260-499-6334 or at via email at sengleking@purdue.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.