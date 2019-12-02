Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, burgers and fries will be served from 4–8 p.m. at a cost of $2.
On Wednesday, a Philly beef sandwich dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. or diners may order from the menu.
On Friday, all-you-can-eat fish or a shrimp dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
A jam session will being at 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at noon and food will be served.
Alzheimer's support group will meet Dec. 12
SYRACUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association has monthly support group meetings for family members and other individuals who care for those with dementia from 2 to 3 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St.
The meeting is held to offer individuals an opportunity to share their experiences with others and receive support.
The next meeting will be held Dec. 12.
Hospital to sell baked goods, chocolate, nuts
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital Auxiliary is hosting bake sales, a farmers market and nuts and chocolates sale during December.
For First Fridays on Dec. 6, there will be baked goods available from Country Lane Bakery and farm produce from Lazy T Ranch beginning at 8 a.m. in the hospital lobby. The fresh produce may include greenhouse lettuce, tomatoes, spaghetti squash and microgreens.
On Dec. 11 and 12, the Nut Shoppe will be selling an array of nuts and chocolates in the hospital’s main lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then on Dec. 18, Country Lane Bakery will be back at 10 a.m. to offer another round of their fresh breads, cinnamon rolls and cookies.
A portion of the proceeds of these events sponsored by Goshen Hospital Auxiliary will go to funding retreats for cancer patients and their families, the purchase of special equipment and awarding scholarships to students pursuing a career in the healthcare field.
Dec. 31 is deadline to file for property tax deductions
Time is running out to file for real estate tax deductions for the 2019 taxes payable in 2020.
New deduction applications must be completed and dated by Dec. 31 and filed with the Elkhart County auditor’s office on or before Jan. 5. The only deductions that need to be filed are new purchases if residents have moved into a house; refinanced mortgages; or any changes in title that would affect the homestead deduction. Resident who are unsure if they should apply again can contact the Elkhart County auditor’s office. Taxpayers that have not made any changes to their status or title do not need to re-file.
For a complete list of deductions and the requirements of eligibility, visit elkhartcountyindiana.com, the Department of Local Government Finance at in.gov/dlfg or call the auditor’s office at 574-535-6710.
