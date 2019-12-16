Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, burgers will be served from 4–8 p.m. at a cost of $2.
On Wednesday, diners may order from the menu from 5-7 p.m.
On Friday, a broasted chicken dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
Candlelight service set at Granger church
GRANGER — The annual candlelight Christmas Eve service will take place Dec. 24 at Granger Community Church Granger campus, 630 E. University Drive, at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Every year, Granger Community Church offers candlelight Christmas Eve services to the whole community. Families are welcome to attend the celebration, which will feature music and a candlelight ceremony.
Granger Kids programming is available for infants ages 3 and younger at the services being held at 5 p.m. and earlier. At the services without kids’ programming, attendees should get a ticket for children attending the service.
Free tickets are available at grangerchurch.com/christmaseve" target="_blank">grangerchurch.com/christmaseve.
For more information, visit grangerchurch.com.
Middlebury club seeks Book of Golden Deeds award nominations
MIDDLEBURY — The Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury is requesting written nominations from the general public for the 2020 Book of Golden Deeds Award recipients. The recipient will receive the award at the annual Book of Golden Deeds Award Banquet April 30 at the Essenhaus Conference Center.
The purpose of the Middlebury Book of Golden Deeds Award is to recognize the volunteer efforts of an individual or couple within the community. The Crystal Valley Exchange Club is requesting written nominations that describes “a good person” who gives endless hours of their time and talents to make Middlebury a better place to live. Requirements for the nominees are they live within or have lived within the Middlebury community. The Middlebury community is defined by the school corporation boundaries.
Nominations should include the contact information for the nominee, as well as the individual making the nomination. Please describe the rationale for the nomination including: volunteerism, talents, work history, organizational affiliations, years of service, and the “good person” component. According to organizers, “Volunteerism is very important to our community and this is a ‘golden’ opportunity to recognize the person(s) and their service.”
The written nominations may be given to any member of the Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury, emailed to mmiller766766@gmail.com or mailed to Golden Deeds Award c/o Mitch Miller, P.O. Box 269, Middlebury, IN 46540.
Library board of trustees to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session at 7 a.m. Thursday at 157 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
Fish fry being held Dec. 21
ELKHART — Elkhart Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
The all-you-can-eat meal costs $10 for adults, $5 for children between ages 5 and 12 and free for those age 5 and younger. Menu includes fish, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw and bread.
The Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 112 E. Lexington.
