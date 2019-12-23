Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
On Friday, a broasted pork chop dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m.
A Notre Dame tailgate will be held Saturday.
On New Year's Eve, finger foods, subs and champagne will be offered at midnight. Music begins at 8 p.m. with Dr. Ron and the Clinic.
Tickets, which are available at the VFW, cost $15 per person.
Luminary walk scheduled for Jan. 1
WOLCOTTVILLE — A luminary walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at Dallas Lake Park, 0505 W. 700 South, beginning at the park lodge.
The candlelit trail is approximately a half-mile long and smooth, according to Leslie A. Arnold, naturalist with LaGrange County Parks and Recreation. Free hot cocoa will be available for participants while supplies last, and attendees are advised to dress for cold weather.
The free First Day Hike is meant to inspire people to exercise outdoors starting on day one, according to a news release from Arnold.
For more information, call Arnold at 260-854-2225 or email larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
LaGrange County Community Foundation offers scholarships
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is offering 48 one-time and several renewable scholarships to graduating students in LaGrange County who are planning to pursue a full-time education at a college, university, technical or trade school.
Students may apply online at lccf.net. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Scholarship opportunities vary according to career fields, current high school, college, sports and academic performance. Each scholarship is unique, and range from $400 to $2,000.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Must be a graduating senior from a LaGrange County high school, private or homeschool. Past graduates and nontraditional students with a GED are eligible for select scholarships.
• Must be planning to attend an accredited two-or four-year college, university or trade school.
• Must be a U.S. citizen.
Scholarship awards can only be used for tax-exempt college expenses, such as tuition, books and required fees. Scholarships cannot be used for housing, board or transportation.
21st Century Scholars are not eligible to apply for general scholarships through the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Offered for the first time in 2020 is the Russell Hepler Telecommunications Scholarship and the Allread-Rife Family Scholarship. The Russell Hepler Telecommunications scholarship was established to benefit a Prairie Heights student pursuing an education in telecommunication studies.
The Allread-Rife Family Scholarship supports a graduating senior from Lakeland, Westview or Prairie Heights planning to study teaching or nursing.
A full list of scholarships and their criteria are available at lccf.net/availablescholarships. Scholarship questions should be directed to scholarship manager Laurie Sherck at lsherck@lccf.net or by calling 463-4363.
Library's adult reading program begins Jan. 2
MILFORD — The winter Adult Reading Program at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is titled "Imagine Your Story." Adults age 18 and older are welcome to sign up at the adult circulation desk of the library. For each audiobook listened to or book (ebook) read, participants can enter their name into a weekly drawing for a prize. The winter reading program begins Jan. 2 and ends March 31.
Participants do not need a library card to participate.
The library will be closed for Christmas today and Wednesday, and will re-open at 10 a.m. Thursday. The library will also be closed for the New Year's holiday on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and will re-open at 10 a.m. Jan. 2.
For more information, visit the library online at milford.lib.in.us or call 574-658-4312.
