Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, diners may order from the menu from 5 to 7 p.m.
A broasted pork chop dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
Peace vigil to be held Saturday
GOSHEN — A peace vigil will be held from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Elkhart County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. Local residents will stand for peace and against war with Iran, for diplomacy and against aggression, according to a news release from organizers.
Organizers include Bruce Bishop, a local peace activist, and Susan Mark Landis, former Mennonite minister of peace and justice.
Also in attendance will be David Cortright, director of the Peace Accords Matrix at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies and special adviser for Policy Studies at the Keough School of Global Affairs, and Gwen Gustafson-Zook, a former pastor in the Goshen area and current doctor of ministry student.
All are welcome to attend the event.
Local students named to fall 2019 dean's list
HARRISONBURG, Virginia — Eastern Mennonite University recently recognized students who were named to the fall 2019 dean's list, including nine Goshen students.
The dean's list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Local students include Ben Bontrager-Singer, engineering; Seth Brenneman, computer science; Tarynn Clark, nursing; Elizabeth Eby, peacebuilding and development and Bible, religion and theology; Tyler Huffman, computer science; Anya Kauffman, biology; Kathryn Kauffman, psychology; Madilyn Kilmer, social work; and James Paetkau, engineering.
Eva Education Day event to be held at library
LAGRANGE — As part of a statewide celebration of Eva Education Day, LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., will be hosting a showing Monday of the documentary "Eva: A-7063" by Ted Green, Mika Brown and WFYI.
At age 10, Eva Mozes Kor survived experiments by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. At age 50, she helped launch the biggest manhunt in history. Eva was a world-renowned ambassador of hope, healing and humanity. She lived her final 59 years in Terre Haute before passing last July 4.
In honor of Eva Education Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the library will present two showings of the documentary at 2 and 6 p.m.
For more information, call 260-463-2841 or visit lagrange.lib.in.us.
Openings available for patients in cardiac rehab program
GOSHEN — Goshen Heart & Vascular Center has openings for patients looking to improve their health after a heart procedure or diagnosis. Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, referred to as an intensive cardiac rehabilitation option, is a nine-week program that focuses on four areas: nutrition, stress, physical activity and emotional support.
The sessions meet Tuesdays and Thursdays. The start dates of the next morning sessions are Jan. 28 and March 19, and an afternoon session Feb. 18.
Health insurance and Medicare will help cover the cost of the Ornish program for those who meet the criteria. For more information, contact Karen Sommers at 574-364-2587 or email KSommer@GoshenHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.