Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. On Wednesday, diners may order form the menu from 5 to 7 p.m.
A Swiss steak dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
A breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday
On Sunday, a jam session will be held. Doors open at noon, and food will be served.
Bristol officials schedule tree collection
BRISTOL — Town officials announced the Christmas tree collection will take place Monday.
Residents are asked to remove tinsel from Christmas trees because it is not biodegradable, officials stated in the announcement Monday.
Sewing day set for Jan. 14
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will host sewing days the second Tuesday of each month through May. The next sewing day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Home & Family Arts Building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen.
Lunch will be provided.
The event will help attendees network with other volunteers and get some exercise, according to Purdue Extension officials. Volunteers are needed to cut, press, turn, sew and complete a variety of tasks to make items to be shared with the homeless, schools, volunteer fire departments and hospitals.
To make a reservation, call the Elkhart County Extension Office at 574-533-0554.
Bethany Christian speakers take high honors in debate
INDIANAPOLIS — Three Bruin speakers took high honors over the weekend at Bethany Christian School’s first debate tournament of the year at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Senior Christian Yoder and sophomore Jacob Leininger were runners-up in impromptu speaking and dramatic performance, respectively. Junior Erika Lopez took fifth in programmed oral interpretation.
On Saturday, both debaters and speakers will compete at Plymouth, with a trip to the national tournament on the line in the Northeast Indiana District Congressional Debate.
For more information on Bethany Christian School, visit http://bethanycs.net.
Discover 4-H Weekend will be held Saturday
GOSHEN — Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to the Discover 4-H Weekend event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elkhart County $-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
The purpose of the event is to introduce new families to 4-H by showcasing what the organization has to offer.
For more information, visit Elkhart County 4-H on Facebook or www.extension.purdue.edu/elkhart.
Library Board will meet in Wakarusa Friday
WAKARUSA — The Library Board will meet at 7:45 a.m. Friday. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held at the library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
“Beginnings” is running on our Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how this brief introduction tells of the creation of Mother Earth, Father Sky and their many offspring.
For more information, contact the library staff at 574-862-2465, visit the library’s Facebook page or wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
