Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, $2 burgers will be served from 4–8 p.m.
On Wednesday, there will be a special of beef Manhattan or diners may order from the menu from 5–7 p.m.
On Friday, a broasted chicken dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo and karaoke begin at 7 p.m.
New exhibit to open at historical museum
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will hold an opening event for the newest exhibit Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St. There is no admission to attend the opening, and light refreshments will be offered.
Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land chronicles the period of history starting with the arrival of French to the Great Lakes region and concludes with the year 1850. This period of history sees Native American groups, the Miami and Potawatomi, encountering European and American cultures and the changes that take place as these groups claim, manage, steal, fight and control the area geographically, politically and culturally. During the period covered in the exhibit this area was known as Myaamionki, Bodéwadmi kė, New France, British Colony, Northwest Territory, Indiana, and Elkhart County.
Visitors will be able to explore the history of the area through the sections of the exhibit and find out how each cultural group interacted with other groups occupying this area and how these relationships manifested themselves through trading, warfare, political negotiations and many other forms.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to Elkhart County Historical Museum can be found at www.elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling 574-535-6458.
Tour of Trees event set at Essenhaus Village Shops
MIDDLEBURY — The Essenhaus Village Shops, 240 U.S. 20, will host its annual Tour of Trees Nov. 22 and 23. Essenhaus officials invite people visiting the campus to vote on their favorite decorated tree. The two-day event will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 22 and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23.
The event will be held in the Essenhaus Village Shops, Restaurant and Inn. Patrons may stroll through each of the buildings to view more than 25 Christmas trees that have been decorated for the Christmas season. The public is invited to attend and there is no cost to participate.
Printed guides will be available at all registers. Themed trees will be on display and, upon selecting their favorite tree, guests’ names will be entered into a drawing to win one of three gift baskets, each with a retail value of more than $100, filled with Christmas décor items.
For more information, call 800-455-9471 or visit Essenhaus.com.
Program on 'Being Mortal' book is Friday
SYRACUSE — The library is holding a program to discuss the book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." The event will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Oakwood Resort Inn room No. 1.
Dr. Jeffrey Brown from Parkview Home Health will be facilitating the discussion, along with Mark Knecht of Chautauqua-Wawasee and Becky Brower from Syracuse Public Library.
For more information, call 574-457-3022 or visit the library's website at syracuse.lib.in.us.
