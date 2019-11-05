Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, $2 burgers will be served from 4–7 p.m.
On Wednesday, diners may order from the menu from 5–7 p.m.
On Friday, a Swiss steak dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo will be played at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, a jam session will be held. Doors will open at noon and music will begin at 2 p.m. Food will be served.
Ligonier council meeting canceled
LIGONIER — Due to the Veterans Day holiday Monday, the regularly scheduled meeting of the common council of the City of Ligonier has been canceled, according to a news release from Barb Hawn, clerk-treasurer.
Envision LaGrange County holding luncheon
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation invites the public to hear the results of the Envision LaGrange County Community Conversations from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13 at LaGrange American Legion Post 215.
Envision LaGrange County, a project of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. encourages local residents to engage in a discussion about the future growth and prosperity of the county. The purpose of the project is to engage the community in shared goals about LaGrange County’s future and achieve consensus on the county’s most pressing needs. The project will help the Community Foundation members to better understand how they can serve the county and inform future funding decisions.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation will host a luncheon to announce the results from the four Community Conversations. The luncheon is free and open to the public. Attendees must register by Thursday by calling 260-463-4363 or email lccf@lccf.net. To learn more about Envision LaGrange County, visit LCCF.net/EnvisionLaGrangeCounty.
Miracles at Main and Market Street celebration set
NAPPANEE — The Miracles at Main and Market Street Holiday celebration is an annual event held to kick off the holiday season.
This year’s celebration is Dec. 7 and the parade will go down Main Street at 7 p.m. Following the parade, the public is invited to the downtown pavilion for cookies, hot chocolate and holiday music. Mayor Phil Jenkins will read the Christmas Story.
The evening ends with a group carol and the lighting of the town Christmas tree. All are invited to the event.
Organizers of the second annual house lighting contest invite residents to get into the holiday spirit by decorating houses with lights, signs and inflatables. Judging will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec.12. Eligible houses must be within the city limits.
Winners will be announced Dec. 16 on Facebook. Yard signs will be placed in winners’ yards for the rest of the holiday season. Winners will also be given a monetary award. This event is sponsored by Fairfest Consulting.
For more information, visit miraclesatmainmarket.wixsite.com/parade.
Goshen Public Library holding monthly activities
GOSHEN — CuTieS, a storytime session for children in kindergarten and first grade, will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St. A new session, open to a new batch of CuTieS, begins this month and will continue each Thursday. Registration is required for each new session, which will include a theme and a craft.
Also on Thursday, Teen Cafe will be held from 4-6 p.m. Teen Cafe happens every Thursday during the school year and allows teens to grab a coffee, play a game or just hang out with friends. There will be a different activity each week. This week will be board games. The event is open to those in sixth through 12th grades. No registration is required.
For more information, call 574-533-9531 or visit goshenpl.lib.in.us.
