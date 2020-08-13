Program works to promote community health among teens
ELKHART — Teen Growers is a six-week, paid internship for youth that is part of the Seed to Feed program at Church Community Services. In addition to practicing gardening skills in their own garden plots and tending gardens of produce for local food pantries, teens learn from local farmers and environmental experts and complete weekly projects that encourage them to delve deeper into gardening and community health and wellness concepts.
Several weeks ago, the teens took part in “Project X,” an assignment in which they were asked to imagine what they could create for the health and well-being of their neighbors if they had an empty neighborhood plot and $5,000 to spend any way they wished, according to a news release from Teen Growers officials.
“They really exceeded my expectations with this assignment,” said AJ Delgadillo, Teen Growers coordinator. “They were so excited by one of the ideas that they asked if they could present the idea to community leaders for feedback.” As a result, last Friday a number of Elkhart community leaders from the City Council, the Elkhart City Food Council, the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department and Elkhart Housing Authority came together to hear the teens’ presentation, the news release stated.
Gabby Parrish, Seed to Feed director, said Church Community Services wants to give more youth the opportunity to take part in Teen Growers and announced the internship, which has now run for two summers, is expanding to also offer a fall internship this year.
Teen Growers is accepting six teens between 15 to 18 years old for the fall internship, which will run from Sept. 5 to Oct. 17 at the Church Community Services garden and greenhouse. For more information, go to churchcommunityservices.org/seedtofeed.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile set to roll out
LAGRANGE — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will make stops in LaGrange County this month in an effort to offer immunizations to local children.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a doctor’s office on wheels that delivers Parkview Physicians Group-Pediatrics providers to communities throughout northeast Indiana, according to a news release from Parkview officials. While the Care Mobile typically offers an array of health care services for children, it will only be providing immunizations this time.
Immunizations will be offered by appointment only. To maintain social distancing, only one child and their parent/guardian will be allowed in the Care Mobile at a time, and a tent will be on site for those waiting. Parents and children age 2 and older will need to wear a face mask. Those without a mask will be provided one upon arrival.
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. However, families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services, officials stated in the news release.
The Care Mobile will be at Shore Church, 7035 W. 100 North, Shipshewana, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 and at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26.
To make an appointment for either of the locations, call 1-877-774-8632 and select option 2.
Goshen Physicians announces new primary care doctor
GOSHEN — Dr. Matthew Wells is welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine in Syracuse, according to a news release from Goshen Health officials.
He provides comprehensive care for patients of all ages, from newborns to senior citizens and everyone in-between.
Wells received his doctorate degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, W.I., and graduated from the University of Indianapolis with a bachelor's degree. Prior to joining Goshen Physicians, he completed his residency in family medicine through the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.