Program on farming, agribusiness scheduled in LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Purdue Extension LaGrange County is offering a six-part series for people looking to start a farm or agribusiness or for existing farmers or agribusiness owners who want to increase their management skills.
Sessions will cover taking stock of resources, understanding basic economics, principles of financial management, business planning, navigating regulatory issues and marketing, according to a news release from Purdue Extension LaGrange County. The series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evenings starting Feb. 12 in the County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St. The cost is $50 per person and enrollment is limited to 20 people.
For more information about the program or enrollment, contact Steve Engleking, Extension Educator at 260-499-6334 or at via email at sengleking@purdue.edu.
Local students named to Bradley University dean's list
PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University recently announced the fall 2019 dean's list, which includes three local students.
Lizbeth Jansen, Osceola, who is a music education major; Ashton Reed, Rome City, who is a studio art major; and Abigail Tyler, Elkhart, a health science major, were all named to the dean's list.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Artists set to attend dedication of murals
LAGRANGE — Three artists, all graduates of Lakeland High School, are scheduled to be in attendance at a reception at 1 p.m. Saturday at the LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., to dedicate four murals.
In 1978, then-students Michelle Chrisman, Linda Friend and Sally Slack painted a series of murals — four in all — as a part of the LaGrange County Sesquicentennial Celebration. The murals hung on the walls in the County Courthouse for more than 40 years.
Recently, the murals were donated to the LaGrange County Public Library. The Friends of the Library had the artwork restored by Cheryl Kellett and Barb Castner and the murals now hang in the library’s Community Room.
Everyone is invited to the reception to the view the restored murals and meet the artists. Refreshments will be served.
For more information about the murals and the reception, contact library Director Richard Kuster at 260-463-2841.
Olivet Nazarene University announces dean's list
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University recently announced the fall 2019 dean's list, which includes nine local students.
Among the students honored are Joshua Back, of Mentone; Chelsea Beers, Mary Reddy, Hannah Sears, Ashley Holderread and Noah Finney, all of Elkhart; Ashley Sheets, of Middlebury; Catherine Tompkins, of Goshen; and Emily Warren, of Shipshewana.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.