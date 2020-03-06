Program on colorectal cancer is March 30
GOSHEN — A free, educational program will be presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension educator in health and human sciences in Elkhart County, to learn about risk factors, screening options and steps to take to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. This program will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 30 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. Regular colorectal cancer screening is one of the most powerful weapons for preventing colorectal cancer, Purdue University Extension officials stated Friday in a news release.
Registration for the event can be made by calling the Extension office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. Anyone who needs a reasonable accommodation to participate in the program, may contact Virginia Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu by March 20.
Tails to Trails hike planned for Thursday
NEW PARIS — The Elkhart County Parks will offer a free Tails to Trails hike for Hoosiers and their dogs at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Benton Dam site in River Preserve County Park, 68550 C.R. 31.
Walkers and their dogs will explore the park. The hike route will have signs placed along the path, so participants can choose to walk at their own pace with their dogs, or join the group for a guided tour. Water and doggy bags will be available for pets.
Walkers should make sure pets are current on all vaccinations and kept on a leash 6 feet long or less while at the preserve.
The event is free and registration is not required.
For more information, a schedule of upcoming events or directions to the preserve, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or call the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Local bank to help with financial goals at library
DUNLAP — First Source Bank will be helping people set their financial goals as part of an ongoing financial literacy program Thursday at the Dunlap branch of the Elkhart Public Library, 58485 C.R. 13 East.
At 6:30 p.m., experts from 1st Source Bank will offer tips on how to set and achieve financial goals.
The financial literacy programs are held the second Thursday of each month through May and every session will cover a different topic.
On April 9, program officials will focus on essential information for borrowing money. On May 14, the topic will be protecting personal identity.
All programs are open to the public and free to attend.
Photograph care workshop offered by museum staff
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be offer a workshop on caring for photographs from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St.
Cost to attend is $15. Registration is required and will close at the end of the day March 17. To register, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
The workshop will be led by the museum’s Curator of Collections Michelle Nash.
“One of my goals is always to empower folks with tools to preserve their own family treasures,” Nash said. “This workshop provides practical tips for dating, handing and storing all kinds of photographic materials.”
The workshop is designed to be interactive and participants will go home with resources and tools to help them care for their own photographs, Nash explained, including specialty archival tools used at the museum in their conservation efforts.
