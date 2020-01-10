Program offers maple syrup field trips
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Parks and Recreation has started scheduling maple syrup tours for school children.
Tours will take place at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, from Feb. 25 to March 18. Morning tours begin at 9 a.m., and afternoon tours begin at noon. Each tour lasts approximately two hours. There are no Monday or weekend tours.
This program is free to all LaGrange County Schools. The maple syrup-making tour addresses several state proficiency standards. Children will learn about photosynthesis, the important role of weather and temperatures and the water cycle. Students will take a short walk in the woods to learn about the tapping process, then visit the sugar shack.
They will be treated to storytelling and a sweet syrup sample. Space is limited. To reserve a field trip, call the park office at 260-854-2225, or email Naturalist Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org. For out-of-county schools, there is a $3 fee per student.
MidAmerica Nazarene announces fall honor roll
OLATHE, Kansas — MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its president’s, dean’s list and honor roll for the fall 2019 semester, which included a local student.
A total of 381 students qualified for one of the honors, including Brycen Sherwood, of Elkhart, who made honor roll.
All students in traditional undergraduate programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The president’s list is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; dean’s list ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the honor roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
More information may be found at mnu.edu.
Post offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
INDIANAPOLIS — On Jan. 20, the U.S. Postal Service will observe the federal holiday marking the birthday of Civil Rights movement champion Martin Luther King Jr.
His official birthday is Jan. 15. The holiday is commonly referred to as Martin Luther King Day. All post offices in Indiana will be closed and there will be no mail delivery or retail service on this day.
Customers are encouraged to still drop their mail in blue street collection boxes, so they can be processed early the next day.
“We want to advise anyone with stamped or metered mail ready for delivery to drop this mail into a blue collection box instead of waiting to do so the following day,” Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins said. “This also applies to our business customers, many who will still be open during the holiday. We want to get a quick start on processing their mail.”
For customers depositing mail on Jan. 21, Hawkins advises mail be dropped no later than 3 p.m. in order to get it processed sooner.
“On your way to work or school is the best time to drop the mail at the Post Office or blue collection box,” Hawkins said. “The earlier in the day we receive the mail, the sooner we can send it on its way to its destination.”
Post offices will re-open Jan. 21 with full mail delivery and retail service.
