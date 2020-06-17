PRIDE card approved for city of Elkhart
ELKHART — At the June 15 meeting, the Elkhart City Council unanimously passed a resolution to create a municipal ID for the city of Elkhart. This city ID, called PRIDE (Proud Resident ID for Elkhart), allows the cardholder to show who they are and where they live.
These cards will be used for parents to attend events at their children’s school, interact with law enforcement as a victim or a witness to a crime, or present to health care professionals.
The City Council voted 9-0 in favor of the resolution following a brief presentation from Sam Centellas, executive director of La Casa de Amistad, which is the organization that will be administering the PRIDE Cards. La Casa de Amistad also runs the municipal ID programs in South Bend and Plymouth.
Elkhart becomes the fourth city in Indiana, joining South Bend, Goshen and Plymouth with implementing a municipal ID program, according to a news release from the city of Elkhart.
“This City Council vote was a resounding vote in favor of Elkhart and its future,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. “They unanimously decided to recognize each and every resident within this great city regardless of immigration status. I am grateful for this council and grateful for each and every person who let me know how vital this type of identification is to their community. They stood up, got involved, and their voices were heard loud and clear. My life has been filled with countless moments when I have been overcome with pride for Elkhart and Monday night was definitely one of them.”
Shipshewana Summerfest 2020 to begin July 31
SHIPSHEWANA — The annual Shipshewana Summerfest 2020 is set to kick off July 31 with entertainment, food and events.
Aug. 1 will offer a pancake breakfast in the morning, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a 5K Road Run, a one-mile kids run, a carnival, softball tournament and more.
For more information, visit www.shipshewana.org.
The Summerfest is being sponsored by Shipshewana volunteer fire and police departments.
Local student named to Bluffton dean’s list
BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton University recently announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2020 term, which included a local student.
Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.
Ryan Oostland, of Goshen, was among the Bluffton students named to the dean’s list.
Church Community Services offers Teen Growers Internship
ELKHART — Church Community Services recently kicked off its second year of the Teen Growers Internship, a part of the agency’s Seed to Feed program. The six-week internship allows six Elkhart teens the opportunity to practice gardening and job skills like leadership, teamwork, responsibility, and communication in safe outdoor learning environments. The program is made possible in part with funding from Monogram Loves Kids Foundation and Beacon Health Systems.
Teens will learn about gardening and topics such as food justice, food traditions, climate change and opportunities in agriculture.
This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have been made, including the reduction of the number of participants to ensure social distancing is possible, daily temperature taking and masks. Instead of traveling to local gardens and farms together for weekly field trips as previously planned, several speakers will visit Church Community Services and speak to the teens outdoors. Teens will take part in daily lessons and discussions, and apply what they learn to their own lives by completing weekly projects that they will present to the group at the end of the week. As part of the internship, teens will plan, plant and tend to their own garden plot. They will also help care for the community garden and greenhouse on site, which provides fresh produce to the neighborhood and for those who visit the CCS food pantry.
For more information, visit www.churchcommunityservices.org.
