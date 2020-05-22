Post offices closed Monday
The United States Postal Service reminds customers that post offices will be closed for retail transactions Monday to observe Memorial Day.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service.
All services will resume on Tuesday, and the post office will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday.
Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages or ship urgent letters or packages Monday may use the self service kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards only and can handle about 80% of typical postal transactions — like weigh packages and dispense postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail. Access to a SSK is available 24-hours a-day, seven-days-a-week at select locations.
To obtain the phone number of a specific Post Office, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS.
Several local boating restrictions announced
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources recently placed idle speed restrictions on watercraft at several locations, including the Indian chain of lakes in LaGrange County, Knapp Lake in Noble County, Oswego Lake in Kosciusko County and Tippecanoe and James (Little Tippecanoe) Lake.
The Indian chain of lakes includes Dallas, Hackenberg, Messick, Westler and Witmer lakes.
An idle speed restriction is put into effect when water is likely to enter dwelling structures as a result of a wake.
For information on Indiana boating advisories, visit dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/8520.htm.
Local student named to college dean's list
ALMA, Mich. — Alma College recently released the dean's list for students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2020 winter term.
Among the students honored was Kelsi Meinecke, a sophomore from Elkhart. Meinecke is a graduate of Fowlerville High School.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the dean's list.
Need for blood donations escalates
The need for blood donations has decreased over the past few months as hospitals have focused on the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to officials with the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, but the need for blood has quickly shifted as hospitals resume surgeries and anticipate trauma cases.
Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is seeking blood donations to ensure hospitals have the necessary blood and blood products they need.
“The need is immediate,” Versiti Vice President of Transfusion Medicine Dr. Dan Waxman said. “These are extraordinary times and there has been a lot of uncertainty because of coronavirus. When dozens of blood drives were canceled in March and April because of the virus, we saw tremendous community outpouring at our donor centers. The need for blood donations has now spiked again.”
Versiti indicates a high need now for donations of O-negative blood, the universal blood type used in trauma situations.
To ensure ongoing donor safety, Versiti requires all employees and donors to wear cloth face coverings during their appointment. Donors are asked to bring their own face mask or covering if they have one.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should take a photo ID that includes their birth date.
Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti’s seven Indiana donor centers and at any local community blood drive. Walk-in donors are welcome but may experience wait times. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at versiti.org/Indiana.
