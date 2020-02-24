Plymouth Avenue lane closed today, Tuesday
GOSHEN — Plymouth Avenue will be restricted to one lane at the bridge that runs over the Elkhart River today and Tuesday.
The closure will allow some planning work to be done at the bridge by engineering firm Earth Exploration, according to a news release from city officials.
School to hold blood drive
LAGRANGE — A Red Cross blood drive will take place from 3-7 p.m. March 30 at Lakeland Intermediate School, 1055 E. 075 North.
Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
For more information, call 260-499-2480.
Nature walk for dog lovers is Thursday
DUNLAP — A naturalist-led hike for canines and their companions will be held Thursday during the “Tails to Trails” event at Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45.
Beginning at 6 p.m. at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter, the hike route will have signs placed along the path so participants can choose to walk at their own pace with their dogs or join the group for a guided tour in the park. Water and doggy bags will be available for pets.
Dog walkers should make sure their pets are current on all vaccinations and kept on a leash 6 feet long or less while at the park.
The group will meet at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park. The event is free with no registration required. Park admission will be waived for all “Tails to Trails” participants.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events and directions to the park, is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Museum program examines Hoosiers, places they reside
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will offer “Stories of Elkhart County: Exploring Hoosiers and the Places They Reside” from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St. The program is free and open to the public.
Presenting the program is Chad Kinsella, professor at Ball State University and expert on Indiana’s population and polling trends, according to a news release from museum officials. In the presentation, Kinsella will define where rural, suburban and urban areas are in Indiana. With this information, the program will examine how the people who live in the different areas feel about political and social issues and their own community. The program will conclude with an audience discussion on what attendees heard during the presentation and how it compares with their own experience, and if opinions really do vary place by place.
The program is part of museum events connected with the traveling exhibit presented by the Smithsonian and Indiana Humanities “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” now on display at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
The museum will have extended hours on Thursday until 7 p.m. so attendees can tour the exhibit prior to the start of the program.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events and directions to the Elkhart County Historical Museum, can be found at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling 574-535-6458.
Fall enrollment open for Head Start programs
LAGRANGE — Head Start programs in Steuben and LaGrange counties are accepting applications for fall enrollment.
Children should be between ages 3 and 5 by Aug. 1, 2020, to be eligible. Centers are located in Fremont, Angola and LaGrange.
Program options include four or five days per week, three and a half hours to six hours per day.
For an application or more information, call 260-495-4775 or 800-551-9819.
