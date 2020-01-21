Photo contest deadline is Friday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks Department staff is accepting entries until 4 p.m. Friday for the 40th annual photo contest. Amateur and professional photographers alike are invited to take a shot at the competition.
This year’s contest categories include: “Rural Life in Elkhart County,” highlighting photos capturing rural aspects of life within Elkhart County; “Nature of the Photo,” focused on Michiana plants and wildlife; “Activities in the Parks,” featuring moments captured within the Elkhart County Parks; and “Youth,” for entrants ages 16 and younger.
Ribbons are awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, and all entries will be on display in a special two-week exhibition Feb. 1 through 16 at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St.
Entries can be submitted at the Elkhart County Parks Administration Office, 211 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, or at the Elkhart County Historical Museum. The contest is free and open to all ages.
To enter, visit elkhartcountyparks.org for the official rules and guidelines.
Pigeon River manager receives award
HOWE — The National Wild Turkey Federation Indiana State Chapter presented the 2019 Save the Habitat Award to Savanna Vaughn of the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife on Jan. 11.
The award is given to individuals who have devoted time and energy to the conservation of wild turkey and the preservation of Indiana’s hunting tradition. Vaughn, with the support of NWTF, has worked over the past four years on a 100-acre project at Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area, 8310 E. 300 North, that included converting old agricultural fields into habitat designed for the benefit of wild turkey.
Multiple other species also benefit. Vaughn has also collaborated with her local NWTF chapter each year to hold events geared toward recruiting new hunters.
Vaughn has been the Pigeon River FWA property manager since 2015. In that role, she oversees the planning and development of wildlife habitat on the property and creates recreation opportunities for Indiana’s residents.
For more information, visit on.IN.gov/pigeonriverfwa.
Church to hold pre-opening celebration
New Beginning International Ministries is set to hold a pre-opening celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1990 N. 1200 West, Cromwell.
According to Pastor Saul Sauceda, the event will focus on community outreach and meeting new people, as well as discussing New Beginning Church.
For more information, call 260-906-6155.
Local student named to Wisconsin Lutheran dean’s list
MILWAUKEE — Natalie Mischke of Granger, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Mischke is a graduate of Michigan Lutheran High School.
To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Reserved turkey hunt applications accepted
Applications are now being accepted for spring turkey hunting opportunities on private property through the Access Program Providing Land Enhancements program.
APPLE hunts are allocated through the online reserved hunt system, according to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The only way to apply for the hunts is online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Hunters may apply for only one hunting period.
Applications are being accepted until Feb. 19. Draw result notifications will be emailed within two weeks of the application deadline. All regulations and bag limits apply.
APPLE offers financial incentives to landowners who allow controlled public access hunting on their private lands. Wildlife biologists also work with these private landowners to establish and improve habitat.
For more information about APPLE, see on.IN.gov/dnrapple.
