Peace vigil to be held Saturday
GOSHEN — A peace vigil will be held from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Elkhart County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. Local residents will stand for peace and against war with Iran, for diplomacy and against aggression, according to a news release from organizers.
Organizers include Bruce Bishop, a local peace activist, and Susan Mark Landis, former Mennonite minister of peace and justice.
Also in attendance will be David Cortright, director of the Peace Accords Matrix at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies and special adviser for Policy Studies at the Keough School of Global Affairs, and Gwen Gustafson-Zook, a former pastor in the Goshen area and current doctor of ministry student.
All are welcome to attend the event.
Goshen High parent-teacher conferences set
GOSHEN — Parent-teacher conferences for Goshen High School are scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria and Whiteman Gym, 401 Lincolnway E.
Parents and guardians will receive progress reports and the bookkeeper will be available for textbook rental payments.
Winter car care workshop being held Saturday
DUNLAP — A Park Outdoor Warrior workshop all about cold-weather car care will be held Saturday at Ox Bow County Park.
At 1 p.m. at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter, staff with Elkhart County Parks will offer an informative talk on winter driving. Topics and live demonstrations will cover how to change a tire, jumpstart a car and navigate through winter conditions. Drivers will also learn about local resources and essential supplies/tools to keep on hand this winter.
The workshop will kick off the new Park Outdoor Warrior series, which will feature skill-building workshops designed to help the outdoor-curious step out and explore nature with confidence.
“These days, I think a lot us are beginning to lose touch with our sense of adventure and curiosity for the outdoors,” Annie Aguirre, event coordinator, said. “We live in a modern, fastpaced environment, and makes it challenging to get outside and experience something new. That’s why we created this series — to help people get in touch with their inner-rouge and inspired to step back into nature.”
Future programs in the Park Outdoor Warrior series will cover a variety of topics, including wilderness skills, women’s self-defense, fire building, foraging and flora/fauna ID tips.
The winter car workshop is free and open to all. Registration is not required.
Participants will meet at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45. Park admission will be waived for all program participants.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park is available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Local student named to Anderson University dean's list
ANDERSON — Anderson University has announced its dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Fairfield High School graduate Clayton Thomas is among the students who were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.
Thomas is a freshman at Anderson University. He is studying music education.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.
