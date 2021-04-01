Parkview LaGrange Hospital offering free suicide prevention training
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital is offering free suicide prevention training to the community, with virtual classes available through the end of the year.
Trainers from the hospital will teach QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer. Any adult can learn QPR in a few hours and become prepared to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide, offer hope and connect that person to the care needed.
“Just as CPR helps save thousands during a cardiovascular emergency each year, those trained in QPR know how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health crisis and also save lives during a mental health emergency,” said Dr. Rhonda Sharp, Parkview Physicians Group – Family Medicine. “We want the public to have the tools they need to respond when a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone else they know needs help. This training empowers you to make a difference.”
Virtual classes will be held 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates, which are all Thursdays: April 8, May 6, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.
The virtual training sessions are open to anyone age 18 and older. To participate, individuals will need to have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with the free app Microsoft Teams.
Registration is required at least three days prior to the preferred training date, and capacity is limited. To register, visit parkview.com/preventsuicide.
For additional information about the virtual sessions, or to inquire about training for small groups, call 260-463-9270.
Movies, poetry at Middlebury library
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., has several events planned in April.
Movie Night Kit: This Sunday through April 10, patrons can treat themselves to a night of popcorn, candy and movies. Check out five-plus movie DVDs to receive a kit with popcorn and candy to share. There will be a limited number of kits. When checking out five-plus DVDs, just request a movie kit at the front desk.
Poetry Packet: Since April is National Poetry Month, the library staff has put together a packet of poems and poetry with writing prompts for every age. For those who like getting creative with words, come pick up a poetry packet the week of April 5-10.
Lego Club on Zoom: At 4 p.m. this Tuesday, children ages 5 through fifth grade can join Lego Club through Zoom. Call the children’s librarian to register.
Story Time on Zoom: This meets Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. for children of all ages who are at home. Programs include rhymes, songs, fun and of course books. Register at the library’s online Event Calendar to receive a link.
The library’s phone number is 825-5601 and its website is www.mdy.lib.in.us.
