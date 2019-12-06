MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Zachary Lynn Otto, infant son of James D. and Brenda (Schwartz) Otto, Middlebury, was stillborn at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at New Eden Care Center, Topeka. Survivors, in addition to his parents, are brother, Jeremy Duane Otto, and three sisters, JoLinda Beth, Jay…