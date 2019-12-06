Parkview LaGrange Foundation announces scholarship
LaGrange — The Parkview LaGrange Foundation is accepting applications for four new scholarships for high school seniors and adults pursuing a degree or licensure in a healthcare-related field. The scholarships are funded in part through income from the hospital’s gift shop.
A total of four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will go to high school seniors residing in the attendance area of one of the three school corporations in LaGrange County.
The fourth scholarship will be awarded to an adult who is enrolled in a healthcare-related program. Qualified applicants must currently reside in LaGrange County and be either accepted or currently enrolled in an educational program leading to licensure or a degree in a healthcare-related field.
For additional information about the scholarships and to obtain an application form, email christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 260-463-9389. Indicate whether you are a high school student or an adult. The completed application and required attachments must be received by or before March 15.
The scholarship fund is also supported by donors and is managed through the Parkview LaGrange Foundation. Those interested in this or any other giving opportunity may contact rose.fritzinger@parkview.com or call 260-463-9004.
Goshen College hosting electronics show
GOSHEN — The biannual Goshen College electronics show will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Goshen College’s Science Hall lobby and ground floor.
The event will feature seven projects created by 16 Goshen College students for their electronics course. This year’s projects include a miniature motion-controlled drone, a range-finder for the blind, various task-oriented robots, a self balancing scooter and a self-balancing stick. The event is free and open to the public.
Goshen College students in the 300-level electronics/ robotics course taught by John Ross Buschert, professor of physics and department chair, are holding the event.
Elkhart Chamber event to focus on U.S. 31
ELKHART — The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host their annual transportation breakfast on Friday.
This year’s presentation will focus on U.S. 31 and the economic impact its continued improvements will have on our region and the state, according to chamber officials.
The Greater Elkhart Chamber, along with other chambers, economic development organizations, local governments and private businesses, formed the U.S. 31 Coalition more than 25 years ago. The goal of the coalition is to develop an interstate-quality U.S. 31 from the U.S. 20 Bypass in South Bend to Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.
It is estimated the new road will prevent 2,600 accidents and 12 fatalities per year and that completion of the full corridor will provide safety benefits totaling $2.6 billion, according to a news release from chamber officials Thursday. The project will generate $5.3 billion in savings from reduced travel times, with a decline in vehicle hours of traffic of 4.3%. Travel time savings will lead to an estimated $454 million for Indiana trucks and $1.2 billion for car trips made for business purposes.
Dennis Faulkenberg, executive director of the U.S. 31 Coalition, will be the featured speaker for the event, which will be held at 8 a.m. at the Matterhorn Conference Center, 2041 Cassopolis St.
The cost is $15 for members and elected officials and $25 for prospective members. Registration can be made by calling the chamber at 574-293-1531 or elkhart.org. Registration deadline is Tuesday.
