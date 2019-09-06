Parent-teacher conferences at
GHS ThursdayGOSHEN — Goshen High School parent teacher conferences are scheduled for this coming Thursday.
The conferences are from 4 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria and commons area. The conferences will be arena style.
Parents and guardians will receive progress reports during the conferences. Goshen High School’s bookkeeper will also be available for textbook rental payments. Translators will be available if needed.
Council to meetMILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Milford Town Hall, 121 S. Main St.
Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site to host Autumn TeaROME CITY — On Sept. 21, staff at Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site will host their annual Autumn Tea featuring a presentation on wildflowers, plus a menu inspired by flowers and all things fall.
Hoosier naturalist, author and photographer Gene Stratton-Porter worked to protect and relocate many species of wildflowers in and around Noble County that were in danger of being destroyed. Thanks to her handiwork, visitors can still see these species return to Wildflower Woods every year.
From noon to 4 p.m., visitors will hear from a guest speaker about wildflowers that can be found at the site and throughout Noble County, as well as take a guided tour of the property and enjoy tea-time treats. This year’s Autumn Tea menu is inspired by the author’s work with wildflowers and will feature lavender scones, turkey and cranberry crostini, a fall-themed dessert and more.
Tickets for the Autumn Tea are $20 per member and $25 per non-member. The event supports the Gene Stratton-Porter Society and assists in efforts to restore the gardens and grounds. Reservations are required by Sept. 19 and can be made by calling 260-854-3790.
Planning meeting canceledGOSHEN — The meeting of the Goshen City Plan Commission scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 17 has been canceled.
The regular meeting schedule will resume at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Council Chambers, Goshen Police and Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Rotors Over Mentone set for Sept. 14MENTONE — The Lawrence D. Bell aircraft Museum in Mentone is gearing up for its l-Otr annual Rotors Over Mentone event.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the museum, 210 S Oak St.
The public is invited to enjoy concessions, tour the museum, see helicopters up close, take a helicopter ride and attend the program talking with three servicemen who flew the B0I Huey in Vietnam. Attendees can also donate blood during the event at the American Red Cross bloodmobile.
For more information, call 574-353-7460.
Senate offering paid internships
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said State Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse.
Qualified candidates must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates as well as graduate school and law school students are also invited to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents as well as non-residents of any major who attend a college or university located in Indiana.
Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking, according to information provided by Doriot.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2020.
“Senate interns are immersed in the daily work of state legislators and play an important role in the Indiana General Assembly,” Doriot said. “I encourage anyone interested in public policy and local government to apply to this program.”
For more information or to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
