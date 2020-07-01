Offices to close for holiday
All city of Goshen offices will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day. Trash collection remains on a regular schedule, according to a news release from city officials, and residents are asked to put their trash out on their usual day and time.
The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen on Saturday due to the holiday.
In addition, the ADA Access Dispatch office will be closing at 2 p.m. Friday. ADA Access riders who will be scheduling trips for Monday need to do so by 1 p.m. Friday.
As a reminder, on Monday, the Interurban Trolley Yellow Line Elkhart/Mishawaka route will discontinue its supplemental service on Transpo Route 9 and resume its normal schedule along with the other Interurban Trolley fixed routes.
Due to COVID-19, the Interurban Trolley will continue to require all riders, except for those that utilize the buses’ kneeling feature, to board through the rear door. Fare collection will continue to be waived and riding the Interurban Trolley will remain free for the time being. All passengers are encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in accordance with guidance from the Elkhart County Health Department and CDC recommendations
Post offices will be closed for retail transactions Saturday in observance of Independence Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.
All services will resume Monday. The post office will be open regularly scheduled hours Friday.
DNR launches ‘Where to Paddle’ interactive map
DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.
Bake day offered at Bonneyville Mill
BRISTOL — Visitors will have the opportunity to sample baked goods made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground flour at a Bake Day event being held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dating back to the mid-1830s, Bonneyville, 53373 C.R. 131, is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating gristmill and offers visitors a taste of local history with fresh stone-ground flour, produced daily. This summer, the mill is highlighting some of their unique products with monthly Bake Days.
The Bake Day will feature products made using soft white wheat flour. Favored by bakers for it’s versatility, this popular whole-wheat flour is used often in recipes for cookies, biscuits, pancakes, waffles, and cakes. Along with freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies and other treats to sample, the open-house event will offer participants the chance to watch the water-powered mill in action with grain grinding demos. The miller will also be available on-site to answer questions and explain the historic process of producing stone-ground flour.
Visitors should be aware that modifications to this program have been arranged in response to COVID-19. Mill staff are taking special precautions, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing during sample preparation, and limiting the number of visitors inside the mill at one time. Staff will limit product handling by packaging baked treats in sealed containers and distributing with tongs.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
