Wakarusa library announces upcoming activities
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., has announced upcoming activities.
Students in grades 6-12 will meet Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. for the new Anime Club. Registered participants will enjoy snacks and watch family friendly anime during this monthly event.
Book Bites will take place Oct. 22 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area. Children and their grownups will explore stories and activities to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning. This drop-in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts, library officials said. No registration is required for this event.
Children can don pajamas, grab blankets and stuffed animals, and join the library staff on Facebook or YouTube at 7 p.m. Sundays for Virtual Bedtime Book Bites. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday night.
Preschool story hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children 3 to 5 years old are invited to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet Oct. 25 and 26 at 10:15 a.m.
Elementary-aged children are invited to Craft Time Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages as the group makes a “Feathered Friend”. Craft Time is a virtual program of art projects, DIYs and upcycling ideas that are perfect for keeping kids creative. The group will explore the use of different art materials, and projects can be adapted using whatever materials people have on hand at home.
Children ages 18-36 months and their caregivers are invited for a time of interactive songs, rhymes and stories all designed to build early literacy skills during Beginning Story Hour. This is a way to introduce a child to the joys of reading in a positive and fun atmosphere. Registered participants will meet Oct. 27 at 10:15 a.m. for this program.
“Five Peas in the Pod” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how each pea has a mission, one more important than the rest.
City Council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. this coming Tuesday.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83700212796 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 837 0021 2796. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
Wawasee School Board to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a regular meeting, with an executive session preceding it at 4:30. The executive session is being called to discuss a job performance evaluation, litigation and property transaction.
The meetings will take place at Wawasee High School Warrior Room, 1 Warrior Path, Building 1.
