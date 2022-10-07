School board to
meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office board conference room, 5194 U.S. 33, a news release stated.
Trading Place
turns 100
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Trading Place turns 100 and continues its celebration this fall with an open house Wednesday.
This event will begin to wrap up their year-long celebration of a “Century of Treasure Hunting” in Indiana's Amish Country.
For more information and an up-to-date list of events, visit www.shipshewanatradingplace.com, call 260-768-4129 or go to Shipshewana Flea Market on Facebook.
School trustees
to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday for a 2023 budget hearing.
The meeting will take place at Jimtown Intermediate School Building, 58703 C.R. 3 South, a news release stated. There will be no executive session.
This is a meeting of the board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda, the release added.
EPL's Osolo
Branch to reopen
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library branch serving Osolo Township will reopen Monday following its completion of EPL’s ongoing branch renovation project.
Located at 3429 E. Bristol St., the branch will open for browsing and curbside service at 9 a.m.
"The third of the four neighborhood branches to be renovated, Osolo’s new look features inviting spaces for browsing and reading, as well as rooms for studying or meeting," a news release stated.
Hours for Osolo Branch are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Dunlap and Cleveland branches are open, following the completion of their renovations earlier this year, the release added. The fourth EPL branch, Pierre Moran, is currently closed for its renovation construction, but is on pace to be completed soon.
To learn more, visit www.myepl.org.
Candidate forums
set for this month
ELKHART — The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County will sponsor two Elkhart County school board candidate forums in October.
The Goshen and Middlebury School Board Candidate Forum will take place Oct. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Goshen Public Library Meeting Room, 601 S. 5th St. Goshen, a news release stated.
The following night, at the same time, the Concord and Elkhart School Board Candidate Forum will take place at St. Paul’s United Methodist Sanctuary, 405 W. Beardsley Ave. Elkhart.
"The recent events of: school shootings, suicides due to bullying, parents calling for book bans, and concerns over critical race theory, have made the School Board elections so important," the release added. "We should elect people who put the education and welfare of all the students over their own political or religious ideas."
Both events are open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Due to maintenance, the elevators may not be operational.
To learn more, www.LWVEC.org or visit them on Facebook.
Drainage board
to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be in Room A of the Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road, a news release stated.
HR committee
to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Human Resource Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.
The public is invited to attend. The stated agenda item is the sheriff’s office, a news release stated.