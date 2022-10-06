Redevelopment meeting set for Tuesday
NAPPANEE — City of Nappanee Redevelopment will be hosting a work session Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St., a news release stated.
Work session canceled
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees work session, originally set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, has been canceled, according to a news release.
City council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson Street.
The meeting packet is online at https://goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/12620_10-10-2022-Council-packet-web.pdf. The minutes of the Sept. 19 council meeting will be emailed separately, a news release stated.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82807638406 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099.
The meeting ID is 828 0763 8406. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Free Halloween events scheduled
ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will host multiple free Halloween events throughout October, a news release stated.
Oct. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., the community is invited to the 10th annual Island Park Trunk or Treat event at Island Park, Main and Sycamore streets. The event will include local businesses and organizations that will line the island with decorated booths and give out treats. The event is free for children 12 and under and their families.
Oct. 22, EPR, with the Elkhart Police and Fire Departments, will host the fourth annual Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk at Pinewood Park, 3499 Newton Drive, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This family-friendly event provides a trick-or-treating experience in which families can take a walk in the woods in the park, finding numerous photo opportunities with Halloween inflatables and décor throughout. Local businesses and organizations will hand out candy as well.
Oct. 29, EPR will host a drive-in movie at Ideal Beach, 52256 Ideal Beach Road. “Hocus Pocus” will be showing on the big screen. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m. Moviegoers have the option of watching from their car or a seating area in front with their chairs and blankets.
To learn more contact EPR at 574-295-7275 or by email at city.parks@coei.org or visit them at ElkhartIndiana.org/parks.
Policy board meeting set for Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next policy board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Those with any public comments regarding items on the policy board meeting agenda are asked to contact MACOG prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining in person at the St. Joseph County Council Chambers, fourth floor, or joining live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/yduVicff-ao. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the live-stream, a news release stated.
For additional information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829 or 574-674-8894.
Chamber dinner set for Oct. 20
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Council will host its eighth annual “Intrigue, Inspire, IGNITE” Elkhart County Dinner Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lerner Theatre Crystal Ballroom, 410 S. Main St.
Table sponsorships and individual seats are available, a news release stated. To register for the event, visit Elkhart.org/events by Oct. 13.