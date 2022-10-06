Street closures set for Oct. 10-14
GOSHEN — Johnston Street, just west of Woodbridge Court, will be closed from Oct. 10-14 in order to install a new sewer tap for the Green Oaks Assisted Living site development.
Traffic will be detoured via Main Street, Wilden Avenue and Michigan Avenue, a city of Goshen news release stated.
Chili For Charity set for Friday
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw will be hosting Chili for Charity for October First Friday this month.
First Friday begins at 5 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m., a news release stated. Each participant in the Chili Cook Off has selected a nonprofit to represent, a news release stated. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/MainStreetWarsaw or contact mainstreet@kchamber.com.
Breakfast fundraiser set for Nov. 19
ALBION — The Albion Volunteer Fire Department will host a pancake, eggs and sausage breakfast at the fire station, 210 Fire Station Drive, Nov. 19.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. Donations will be accepted, with proceeds going toward AFD training and equipment, a news release stated.
Fall library events underway
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101. N. Main Street, is hosting an ongoing a book sale.
Housed in the back of the meeting room in the library basement, and organized by Milford Friends of the Library, it includes children’s books, adult fiction and nonfiction, movies, magazines, and even music CDs. Books are priced at three for $1 with other items marked as needed. Book donations are constantly coming in, so new stock is being added all the time.
The library has recently been adding to its graphics collection. It has acquired volumes 65-81 of “Case Closed” and started purchasing “My Hero Academia” manga and is planning on eventually getting the entire series. For comic fans there are several new collections Marvel comics as well. Some of the newest additions include Captain America comics, The Amazing Spiderman, The Eternals, The New Avengers, Moon Knight, Batman Detective and others.
Fall story times are also underway. In-person story times take place Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and are geared for children ages 3 to 6. This is an opportunity to expose children to reading, plus arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen at the Milford Public Library downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.
To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
New ISP troopers obtain vehicles
BREMEN — Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars Tuesday.
Austin Slone, 25, is a 2015 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, and John Streeter, 29, graduated from home schooling in 2012 and later earned a degree in business management from Trine University, a news release stated.
These troopers will now begin solo patrol on the Indiana Toll Road, including Elkhart and LaGrange counties for Slone and LaGrange County for Streeter.
Both completed three months in the ISP Field Training Program and graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June.
Junior Achievement event set for Nov. 12
ELKHART — Junior Achievement & Lemonade Day serving Elkhart County is celebrating seven years of honoring local entrepreneurs, visionaries and community leaders during the Seventh Annual Business Legacy Gala Hall of Fame.
The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at the The Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
“The Business Legacy Hall of Fame aims to preserve and recognize the history of Elkhart while celebrating current business leaders for their influence and leadership in our community,” a news release stated.
This program will serve as the main fundraiser for Junior Achievement & Lemonade Day serving Elkhart County, which supports financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real-life career skills training for more than 8,000 students in Elkhart County, the release added.
To learn more, visit https://jalemonade.org/annual-gala or www.facebook.com/JALemonadeDayElkhartCounty.