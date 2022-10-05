Artifact exhibit set for Saturday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Indiana Archaeological Society will be hosting the last of six exhibits of Indiana artifacts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This event will take place at the Shipshewana Town Center, 760 S. Van Buren St., a news release stated. This will be an opportunity to see a variety of primarily stone artifacts, beyond the familiar “arrowhead,” such as axes, bird stoens, celts, pendants and others. The items date between 10,000 B.C. to around 1850 A.D.
Those who have found an artifact and want to know more about are free to bring it along, and one of the society members may be able to provide information about it. Admission to the event is free.
To learn more, visit indianaarchs.com.
Two town meetings set for Thursday
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will be hosting two meetings Thursday at 7 p.m.
The meetings will both take place in the Council Chambers at the Bristol Municipal Complex, 303 E. Vistula St. The council will attend in-person and all others are also welcome to attend in-person or via Zoom.
The redevelopment meeting will start at 7 p.m., with the general council meeting immediately following.
Those who take part by Zoom may sign in anytime after 6:30 p.m. to test video and sound before the first meeting is called to order.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88342080426?pwd=L3pHeVJqMzQ3NG9xSjRRbjZQbnJrZz09. Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 883 4208 0426 and passcode is 498691.
Food distribution events scheduled
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting two mobile food distributions for October in Elkhart County.
Monday, produce distribution, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart. This event will serve up to 300 households and is sponsored by Key Bank.
Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen. This event will serve 200 households and is sponsored by the City of Goshen.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge, while supplies last. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and will be distributed first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, at one box per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Those who take part are asked to remain in their vehicle and open the trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
Library trustees to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in a special session Thursday at 7 a.m.
The session will take place at the library at 157 N. Main St. to adopt the proposed 2023 budget, a news release stated.
Homemakers event set for Oct. 29
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will host “Homemade for the Holidays – A Community Wide Event” from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 in the Home and Family Arts Building, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34
Each participant will receive a booklet with all of the instructions and recipes, a news release stated. The cost is $7 per person, payable at the door. A pre-pay option is available by visiting https://bit.ly/FallHolidayProgram for a registration form.
Homemakers will demonstrate/share various holiday crafts such as a shower caddy gnome, charcuterie wreath, repurposed oil lamp, holiday card, fall coaster and more. There will be a food segment with zucchini bread, sweet party mix, kieflies and others.
Advance registration is requested by calling the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all Purdue University programs are open to the general public, the release added.