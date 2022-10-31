Greencroft to host speaking event
GOSHEN — “Reparative Justice with Indigenous Peoples: The Pursuit of Wholeness,” will be presented by Dr. Luke Gascho on Nov. 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The event will take place at Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., a news release stated.
Dr. Gascho served as executive director of Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, Wolf Lake, for twenty-two years until his retirement in 2019. He led the implementation of field-based undergraduate programs, a master of arts in environmental education program and the Institute for Ecological Regeneration. He was also the chair of the GC sustainability and environmental education department, the release added.
For LLI members the price is $20, for non-members $40, and Medicare/HUD free, for those who have paid their $10 annual membership.
To register, visit www.life-learn.org or call 574-536-8244 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. This class is available in person or online, and preference for either format should be indicated when registering.
Holiday sale/show set for this month
SOUTH BEND — Fire Arts Inc. presents the return of its Annual Holiday Show during the months of November and December, featuring a special opening on First Friday, this week from 5 to 8 p.m.
Beginning that evening there will be a 10% discount on all pieces for sale in the showroom, a news release stated. Sale items include ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, books and other three-dimensional pieces.
Fire Arts is located at 305 E. Colfax. The showroom is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment.
To learn more, visit www.fireartsinc.com or call 574-282-2787.
Ruthmere to host events this week
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will host two events this week.
On Thursday at 11 a.m., Sam Sommers, Ruthmere Volunteer, will present a Gallery Talk called “American Shape Note Singing.” This will be an opportunity to learn about shape notes, a musical notation with an interesting history designed to help singers find the correct pitch, a news release stated. This event will take place in Ruthmere’s Game Room.
Gallery Talks feature a twenty-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. Gallery Talks are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public. For those unable to attend, all Gallery Talks are recorded and uploaded at YouTube.com/RuthmereMuseum within a few weeks after the event.
The museum is hosting a Free Family Sunday at the Havilah Beardsley House Sunday. Tours will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., with the last tour beginning about 15-20 minutes before 4 p.m. The Havilah Beardsley House is the oldest brick home in Elkhart, built by Elkhart’s founder in 1848, and has been restored to the style of the 1870s, when his son James Rufus Beardsley renovated it, the release added. The Ruthmere Mansion will be closed that day.
The first Sunday of each month from April to November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public free between 1 and 4 p.m. Ruthmere is open in April, June, August and October. The Havilah Beardsley House is open May, July, September and November. When one site is open for a Free Family Sunday, the other site is closed. Free Family Sundays are made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.Ruthmere.org.