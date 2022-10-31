Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.